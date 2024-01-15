Calorimeter Market Growth Forecast at 11.56% CAGR Through 2028: Focus on Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Power & Energy Sectors

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Calorimeter Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest research publication on the global calorimeter market projects a robust growth, revealing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.56% from 2023 to 2028. Offering an exhaustive analysis, this research publication delves into the significant expansion within the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and power and energy sectors that is stimulating the demand for these essential thermal measurement devices.

The application of calorimeters spans across various industries, where they serve as critical instruments for analyzing heat exchanges and thermodynamic processes. This research dissects the market into its core components, evaluating trends and opportunities that are expected to propel the market forward.

Highlighted in the study is the North American region, which is anticipated to maintain a considerable market share owing to robust industrial practices and substantial investments in research and development. Advanced technological initiatives, such as the Food and Agriculture Cyberinformatics and Tools Initiative (FACT) and funding for the National Research Council of Canada's BioCanRx program, underscore the progressive landscape for the calorimeter market in this region.

Recent market developments shine a light on technological advancements and introductions by key market players, including the operational readiness of KULR Technology Group's Fractional Thermal Runaway Calorimeter and H.E.L Group’s launch of a new iso-BTC+ calorimeter for isothermal battery performance testing.

The research also presents detail-oriented market segmentation, unveiling comprehensive insights into the calorimeter market’s diverse types and applications:

By Type: Differential Scanning Calorimeter Adiabatic Calorimeter Bomb Calorimeter Constant Pressure Calorimeter Others

By Material: Copper Aluminium

By End-User: Food & Beverage Chemicals Pharmaceuticals Power & Energy Others

By Geography: North America (USA, Canada, Mexico) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Others) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Others) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Others) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Others)



This comprehensive analysis is a valuable resource that provides critical data and insights for stakeholders in the market. It underscores the evolving dynamics of the calorimeter market and presents foresight into the sectors that will continue to thrive through the next five years.

Key Highlights of the Calorimeter Market Report:

Extensive analysis of the calorimeter market forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 11.56% from 2023 to 2028.

Impact of burgeoning food & beverage and pharmaceutical activities on market growth.

Technological advancements by key players, bolstering market dynamics.

Detailed market segmentation providing an in-depth understanding of diverse market avenues and potential trends.

Companies Profiled

Delta Instruments

Digital Data Systems (Pty) Ltd.

Fisher Scientific

IKA

ITI

METTLER TOLEDO

TA Instruments (Waters Corporation)

