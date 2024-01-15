Global Organ Perfusion System Market Research Report 2024 with Key Strategic Recommendations - Incorporating Technologies that Aids in Expanding Longevity

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Organ Perfusion System Market: Analysis By Component, By Technology, By Organ, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Organ Perfusion System Market is expected to generate USD 1780.59 million by the end of 2029, up from USD 1139.96 million in 2022. During the forecast period, 2024-2029, Global Organ Perfusion System is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.77%.



The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East Africa) and 10 countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India). Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast. The research report also assesses growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.





A favourable growth element for the global Organ Perfusion System market is propelled by increasing demand for organ transplantation procedures, driven by a rise in chronic diseases and organ failures, fuels the need for effective organ preservation solutions. Government support in the form of initiatives, policies, and funding for organ transplantation and related technologies helps drive research, development, and adoption of advanced organ perfusion systems.



According to research reports, in 2022, there were a total of 157,494 organ transplants worldwide. Chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease, are on the rise globally. These conditions can lead to organ failure, necessitating transplantation. The demand for organs for transplantation far exceeds the available supply. This scarcity is due to factors such as a shortage of organ donors, legal and ethical considerations, and challenges in organ preservation.



Ongoing advancements involve the integration of more sophisticated monitoring and control systems. Real-time monitoring of parameters such as oxygen levels, temperature, and pressure allows for better control and adjustment of perfusion conditions. Automation features ensure a more stable and optimized environment for organ preservation.



Advances in miniaturization are making perfusion systems more portable and compact. Portable systems facilitate the transportation of organs over longer distances, especially in regions with limited access to transplantation centers. These advancements improve the logistics of organ transplantation and increase accessibility.



The opportunities associated with heart-lung machines in the organ perfusion system market extend across various dimensions, from technological advancements and improved organ preservation to collaboration with healthcare providers and the facilitation of global organ transplantation. Continued innovation and strategic partnerships can further unlock these opportunities and contribute to the advancement of cardiac surgeries and organ transplantation procedures.



The integration of AI and machine learning is becoming more prevalent in organ perfusion systems. AI algorithms can analyze large datasets, predict potential issues during the preservation process, and optimize perfusion conditions based on real-time feedback, improving overall efficiency.



Ongoing research involves the development of organ-specific perfusion solutions tailored to the unique requirements of each organ. Biological solutions, including new preservation fluids and additives, aim to optimize the microenvironment for different organs during perfusion, improving outcomes.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Organ Perfusion System Market by Value (USD Million).

The report presents the analysis of Organ Perfusion System Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.

The report analyses the Organ Perfusion System Market by Technology (Hypothermic, Normothermic).

The report analyses the Organ Perfusion System Market by Organ (Kidney, Liver, Other Organs).

The report analyses the Organ Perfusion System Market by Component (Oxygenators, Bioreactor Perfusion System, Heart-Lung Machine, Monitoring System, Perfusion Pumps).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by services, by mode of operation & by end users.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Strategic Recommendations

Incorporating technologies that aids in expanding longevity

Strategic alliances to promote organ donation

Competitive Landscape

Companies' Product Positioning

Market Share of Leading Companies

Company Profiling

Getinge

Nipro Corporation

Medtronic PLC

LivaNova PLC

Terumo Corporation

Harvard Bioscience

Xvivo Perfusion

Merck & Co., Inc

Xenios AG

Organ Recovery Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ip6wqb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment