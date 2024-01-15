Liver Health Supplements Market Size Is Expected To Reach $13.1 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of More Than 5% As Per The Business Research Company's Liver Health Supplements Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Liver Health Supplements Global Market Report 2024, the liver health supplements market has witnessed a remarkable surge, showcasing resilience and promise. According to the latest insights, the liver health supplements market size is projected to soar from $10.1 billion in 2023 to $10.63 billion in 2024, with a commendable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. This upswing can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing prevalence of liver diseases, heightened awareness of liver health importance, an aging population, and evolving dietary and lifestyle patterns.



Anticipated Expansion

Looking ahead, the liver health supplements market is poised for robust growth, aiming to reach $13.14 billion by 2028, with a projected CAGR of 5.4%. This anticipated surge is fueled by a myriad of factors such as the growing popularity of self-care, the rise of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease awareness, the advent of personalized nutrition, the flourishing e-commerce landscape, and an overarching shift towards holistic health approaches.

Learn More In-Depth On The Liver Health Supplements Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/liver-health-supplements-global-market-report

Emerging Trends and Dynamics

During the forecast period, noteworthy trends are expected to shape the landscape of the liver health supplements industry. These include advancements in research and development, a rising preference for natural and herbal ingredients, increased focus on clinical research and transparency, the emergence of detoxification products, and innovation in nutraceuticals. These trends are poised to redefine the market dynamics and contribute to its sustained growth.

Market Segmentation

The liver health supplements market, as elucidated in our comprehensive report, is segmented based on various parameters:

Product: Vitamin And Minerals, Herbal Supplements, Other Products Nature: Organic, Conventional Form: Dry, Tablets, Powder, Liquid Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Key Players and Innovations

Major industry players, including The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Sanofi SA, and NOW Foods Inc., are actively engaged in innovative product development to maintain their market stronghold. A notable example is Evogen Nutrition's launch of 'Evogen Liver Longer' in March 2023—a dietary supplement designed to comprehensively support liver health with ingredients like tauroursodeoxycholic acid (TUDCA), siphons, and milk thistle extract.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Liver Health Supplements Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12953&type=smp

Regional Dynamics

In 2023, Asia-Pacific dominated the liver health supplements market, while North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the liver health supplements market in the forecast period. These regional shifts underscore the global nature of the industry and the diverse opportunities it presents.

Industry stakeholders can strategically leverage the insights from our comprehensive report to navigate the evolving landscape. By understanding market dynamics, emerging trends, and the competitive landscape, businesses can position themselves for success in the dynamic liver health supplements market.

As the liver health supplements market continues its upward trajectory, fueled by innovation and shifting consumer preferences, our detailed report provides a roadmap for industry players to capitalize on the burgeoning opportunities. In an era where health consciousness prevails, the liver health supplements industry stands as a testament to the continuous pursuit of well-being.

Liver Health Supplements Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the liver health supplements market size, liver health supplements market segments, liver health supplements market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Check Out Similar Market Intelligence Reports By The Business Research Company:

Liver Diseases Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/liver-diseases-therapeutics-global-market-report

Liver Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/liver-cancer-diagnostics-global-market-report

Botanical Supplements Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/botanical-supplements-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.



