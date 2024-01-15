Global Higher Education Market Report 2024-2028 - Market to Surge by USD 74.18 Billion through 2028 with a CAGR of 14.77%

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Higher Education Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The higher education market is forecasted to grow by USD 74.18 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.77% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by advent of changes in educational content delivery methods, emergence of new higher education institutes, and growth of internationalization in education sector. This study identifies the growing emphasis on technology-based course delivery as one of the prime reasons driving the higher education market growth during the next few years. Also, rising adoption of advanced technologies and emergence of transitional education will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the higher education market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The higher education market is segmented as below:

By Product

Software

Hardware

By End-user

Private colleges

State universities

Community colleges

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

The report on the higher education market covers the following areas:

Higher education market sizing

Higher education market forecast

Higher education market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading higher education market vendors that include Cisco Systems Inc., Class Technologies Inc., D2L Corp., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Ellucian Co. LP, Fujitsu Ltd., Harvard University, Instructure Holdings Inc., Jenzabar Inc., Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Pearson Plc, Promethean World Ltd., SMART Technologies ULC, Stanford University, Unifyed, University of Cambridge, University of Oxford, and Xerox Holdings Corp..

Also, the higher education market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global higher education market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by Product



7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Private colleges - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 State universities - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Community colleges - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

Cisco Systems Inc.

Class Technologies Inc.

D2L Corp.

Educomp Solutions Ltd.

Ellucian Co. LP

Fujitsu Ltd.

Harvard University

Instructure Holdings Inc.

Jenzabar Inc.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Pearson Plc

Promethean World Ltd.

SMART Technologies ULC

Stanford University

Unifyed

University of Cambridge

University of Oxford

Xerox Holdings Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tullzo

