K. Hovnanian®️ Introduces Salerno Reserve, a New LOOKS Community in Stuart, FL

STUART, Fla., Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K. Hovnanian Homes introduces Salerno Reserve, a new community of single-family homes in Stuart. Salerno Reserve offers LOOKS: a designer-curated collection of beautiful interiors. Buyers can choose between Loft, Farmhouse, Classic or Elements LOOKS, and enjoy cohesive style without the stress.



"By whittling down an overwhelming number of design choices, we’ve been able to focus on making our 'LOOKS' stand out," said Alexander Hovnanian, Executive Vice President of Homebuilding Operations. "Think of it this way: Would you rather buy fish from a diner with a menu the size of a phone book, or from a seafood restaurant that specializes in a few high-quality dishes?”

With the innovative LOOKS process, "we can make the process of designing your home actually fun,” said Hovnanian. “It’s simple, easy, and most importantly, you’ll actually know the price!”

Salerno Reserve offers 6 home designs with up to 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, and 3,208 square feet, including options for the Extra Suite and Extra Suite Plus, designed for multigenerational living.

Amenities include a resort-style pool and cabana, pickleball courts, walking trails, and tot lot. The community is located 14 miles from the Atlantic Coast, 8 miles from bustling Downtown Stuart, and near commuter routes including I-95, Florida Turnpike and Route 1.

More information is available at khov.com/salernoreserve, or by emailing nypress@khov.com.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation's largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company's homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian Homes. Additionally, the Company's subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian's® Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation's largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. can be accessed through the "Investor Relations" section of the Company website at https://www.khov.com. To be added to Hovnanian's investor e-mail list, please send an e-mail to IR@khov.com or sign up at https://www.khov.com.

Salerno Reserve is offered by K. Hovnanian at Salerno Reserve, LLC. All dimensions are approximate. Features and options may vary. Unless stated hardscape, landscape and decorator items not included. See a Sales Consultant for full details. Equal Housing Opportunity.