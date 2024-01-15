Artificial Intelligence Meets the Artificial Body

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ameca, the world’s most advanced humanoid robot, is coming to INVENTURE$ 2024 (Inventures) in Calgary, May 29 – 31. Ameca will engage Laura Kilcrease, CEO of Alberta Innovates, in a fireside chat from the main stage, on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.



What if you could combine artificial intelligence into an artificial body? The future may be closer than you realize. Join us at Inventures and meet Ameca, the world’s most advanced human-shaped robot representing the forefront of human-robotics technology.

Created and designed by Engineered Arts, as a platform for development into future robotics technologies, Ameca is the perfect humanoid robot platform for human-robot interaction. Ameca will join Laura Kilcrease, the CEO of Alberta Innovates, in a discussion.

“We are thrilled that Ameca will join us as a feature speaker at Inventures,” says Laura Kilcrease, CEO of Alberta Innovates. “Artificial Intelligence and Human Intelligence are making robotics incredibly realistic. It is that intersection between artificial intelligence and an artificial body that allows us to consider the possibilities of the future. Ameca is just one of the remarkable things you’ll see at Inventures; so, join us in May and be amazed and inspired.”

Inventures is a global innovation experience hosted by Alberta Innovates to bring together the world’s brightest minds, angels, venture capitalists and industry leaders. Launched in 2018, Inventures is gaining global interest as the place to discover new technologies, talent, capital, customers and markets.

Tickets are available for $749 at https://inventurescanada.com/

