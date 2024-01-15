Guerbet: Financial agenda for 2024

Financial agenda for 2024
Villepinte, 15 January 2024: Guerbet (FR0000032526), a global specialist in contrast agents and solutions for medical imaging, is announcing its financial agenda for 2024.
|Publications calendar
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
About Guerbet
At Guerbet, we build lasting relationships so that we enable people to live better. That is our purpose. We are a leader in medical imaging worldwide, offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging. A pioneer in contrast media for 95 years, with more than 2,600 employees worldwide, we continuously innovate and devote 10% of our sales to research and development in four centres in France, Israel, and the United States. Guerbet (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris (segment B – mid caps) and generated €753 million in revenue in 2022.
