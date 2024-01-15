Global Heat Exchangers Market (2023-2028) by Type, End-User, Material, Geography with Competitive Analysis for Alfa Laval, Danfoss, Mersen, Boyd, Johnson Controls, Xylem, Wabtec, SPX FLow & Thermax

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Heat Exchangers Market (2023-2028) by Type, End-User, Material, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Heat Exchanger Market was estimated to reach $20.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $29.29 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.50%.

Key Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing industrialization in emerging economies

Rising energy efficiency regulations and stringent emission standards

Growing demand for HVACR equipment from commercial construction

Rising demand for sustainable, low energy consumption and cost effective

Restraints

Fluctuations in prices of raw materials

Lack of awareness about energy efficiency of buildings

Sluggish growth of heat exchangers market in developed economies

Opportunities

Increasing number of nuclear power plants

Growing aftermarket

Challenges

Regulations pertaining to fluorinated greenhouse gases

Capital Intensive market

The Global Heat Exchangers Market is segmented based on Type, End-User, Material, and Geography.



Global Heat Exchangers Market, By Type are as follows:

Shell and tube heat exchangers are the most common type of heat exchanger. They consist of a bundle of tubes enclosed in a shell. One fluid flows through the tubes, and another fluid flows around the tubes. The heat from the hotter fluid is transferred to the colder fluid through the walls of the tubes.

Plate and frame heat exchangers are a more compact type of heat exchanger. They consist of a series of plates that are clamped together. The fluids flow between the plates, and the heat is transferred through the walls of the plates.

Air-cooled heat exchangers are used to dissipate heat to the atmosphere. They consist of a series of fins or tubes that are exposed to the air. The hot fluid flows through the fins or tubes, and the heat is transferred to the air.

Microchannel heat exchangers are a type of heat exchanger that uses very small channels to transfer heat. This allows for a very compact and efficient heat exchanger. Microchannel heat exchangers are often used in applications where space is limited, such as in electronics and medical devices.

Key Report Highlights

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.

Some of the companies covered in this report are:

Alfa Laval

Kelvion Holding

Danfoss

Exchanger Industries

Mersen

API Heat Transfer

Boyd Corporation

Johnson Controls

Xylem

Wabtec Corporation

SPX FLow

Lennox International

Koch Heat Transfer Company

Thermax Ltd.

SWEP International

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Key report coverage

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Heat Exchangers Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $20.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $29.29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x1ads2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment