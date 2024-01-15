Free Interior Design Service Available At Quad Cities Furniture Store

Davenport, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davenport, Iowa -

La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor, based in Davenport, IA, is offering a comprehensive interior design service to customers who want to make the most of their purchases. Combined with the store’s expansive inventory, Quad Cities residents can now transform their living spaces into the home of their dreams.

The company’s free interior design services are available for anyone who would like to have professional help taking their decor to the next level. All are welcome to browse La-Z-Boy’s offerings and speak to an expert in interior design at their Davenport showroom.

Customers who visit the showroom (or browse their catalog online) will find a great variety of options to occupy their attention. La-Z-Boy is keen to help shoppers enjoy their time looking for furniture as much as possible, whether in-person or online, and this means the team will go out of their way to assist wherever possible. At the store, for instance, customers will find a member of the team is always ready and willing to discuss their needs at length and guide them towards items that may meet their criteria.

La-Z-Boy offers a full range of aesthetically refined, comfortable furniture that is designed to help customers create the look (and ultimately home) of their dreams. The store’s sofas, sectionals, chairs, recliners and more come in a variety of styles and are customizable to match each customer’s unique look.

The team actively seeks out the highest quality construction and craftsmanship to add to their inventory, investing time and effort to highlight premium offerings so that customers can focus entirely on their respective tastes. Given the store’s willingness to provide professional design services, customers can always bring their vision to life — enabling them to feel confident and live life comfortably.

The joy of shopping at La-Z-Boy in Davenport is described in many of the store’s reviews. Wendy P. says she had a, “Wonderful shopping experience. Our salesperson listened to our needs and didn't try to sell us something we didn't want. She did point out a great value on a nice three seater with manual reclining ends which we thought would be out of our budget, but it was cheaper than the sofas we were looking at. We went with the reclining couch and are very excited for it to be delivered.”

Pauline C. similarly says, “Catie was fantastic, helped me so much to just get started ! She shared her experience and knowledge with me and made me feel so comfortable. It is such a relief to have decisions made , and our house will be beautiful because of her.” Her review goes on to say, “Nick was great as well, explaining everything about the furniture and its differences to be sure we had the best fit for us! These two make quite a team, and the La-Z-Boy organization should be proud to have them! We were lucky to work with them!”

There are several reasons why homeowners would benefit from working with one of the interior design experts from this furniture store. In addition to the fact that this service is free for all customers, interior designers can help them utilize the available space in their home more effectively. They can create functional layouts that optimize the flow and arrangement of furniture, ensuring each room reaches its full potential.

Further, customers can rest assured that their interior designer will always respect their budget and preferences. The goal is to create an environment that suits the homeowner’s tastes as well as the residence’s existing decor (unless a full rework is requested), so the team will always select the appropriate materials, furnishings and accessories to accomplish this. They have access to a wide range of resources and can help prioritize spending to maximize the impact of a range of budgets.

La-Z-Boy Davenport warmly invites the community to stop by the showroom to examine the store’s offerings (and make any final decisions) in person. They can also begin their search for new furniture on the store’s official website and social media spaces.

