Kojamo Plc: Kojamo increases bond maturing in 2029 by EUR 200 million as a private placement

Kojamo plc Stock Exchange Release, 15 January 2024 at 7:15 p.m EET

Kojamo increases bond maturing in 2029 by EUR 200 million as a private placement

On 22 January 2024, Kojamo plc will issue EUR 200 million unsecured green notes as a private placement. The new notes are issued under the company’s EMTN programme as an increase to the company’s notes maturing on 28 May 2029 (ISIN XS2345877497). The issue price of the new notes is 77.848%. The proceeds of the issue will be used for the refinancing of projects in accordance with the company’s Green Finance Framework.

“This is the first sizable euro-denominated bond issuance by a residential real estate company since 2022. We are very pleased to see the investors’ strong interest in the company, and this shows our access to diverse sources of funding,” says CFO Erik Hjelt.

OP Corporate Bank plc acted as the dealer of the bond issue.

For more information, please contact

Erik Hjelt, CFO, Kojamo plc, tel. +358 20 508 3225

Niina Saarto, Director, Treasury & Investor Relations, Kojamo plc, tel. +358 20 508 3283

Kojamo is Finland’s largest private residential real estate company and one of the biggest investors in Finland. Our mission is to create better urban housing. Lumo offers environmentally friendly housing and services for the city dweller who appreciates quality and effortlessness. We actively develop the value of our investment properties by developing new properties and our existing property portfolio. We want to be the property market frontrunner and the number one choice for our customers. Kojamo’s shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, please visit https://kojamo.fi/en/



The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into any such country or jurisdiction or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, any securities or other financial instruments in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This communication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.