Europe Confectionery Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030: Robust Growth in Organic Snack Segment and Online Sales Surge Forecasted Through 2030

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Confectionery Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel (Offline, and Online), By Product Type, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Confectionery Market would witness market growth of 4.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2023-2030). In the year 2020, the Europe market's volume surged to 9,544.2 Kilo Tonnes, showcasing a growth of 4.6% (2019-2022).



The market is growing as people demand better and more convenient snacks. Organic snack foods have become more prevalent in the industry because of the popularity of sugar and chocolate goods. People demand healthier alternatives, like chocolate that is low in calories, high in cocoa, and made with functional ingredients. Functional claims on the boxes of sweets are becoming more and more common. Because of this, there is a growing need for sugar-free, low-carb, high-protein candies like chocolate, snack bars, and sugar-free gum.



Increasing technology and a busy lifestyle balancing work and personal life are two main factors that cause people to demand convenience snacks daily. Also, snack bars are often seen as a healthier option for candy. This is especially true for younger generations, who like this product because it comes in different varieties with different nutrition, such as proteins, low carbs, and low sugar. People want healthier choices, like chocolate that is low in calories, high in cocoa, and made with functional ingredients.



In Germany, renowned for its appreciation of fine chocolates, consumers' inclination towards artisanal and upscale chocolates has driven market expansion. Similarly, the demand for luxury chocolates and candies has flourished in France, known for its culinary heritage and gourmet culture.

Additionally, Italian chocolatiers have gained prominence by combining traditional craftsmanship with innovative flavors and presentations. The emphasis on quality ingredients, such as hazelnuts from Piedmont or Sicilian pistachios, has elevated Italian chocolates to a status symbol of refined taste and artistry. Thus, the increasing demand for innovative and luxury confections throughout the region will aid in expanding the market in the coming years.



The Germany market dominated the Europe Confectionery Market, by Country in 2022, and is set to continue to be a dominant market till 2030; thereby, achieving a market value of $25,128.6 million by 2030.

The UK market is exhibiting a CAGR of 3.3% during (2023 - 2030). Additionally, The France market would experience a CAGR of 5.1% during (2023 - 2030).



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline, and Online. Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Chocolate (Milk, Dark, and White) Mints, Medicated Confectionery, Hard-boiled Sweets, Gums & Jellies, Caramels & Toffees, Fine Bakery Wares, and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.



Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Distribution Channel (Volume, Kilo Tonnes, Revenue, USD Billion/Million, 2019-30)

Offline

Online

By Product Type (Volume, Kilo Tonnes, Revenue, USD Billion/Million, 2019-30)

Chocolate

Milk

Dark

White

Mints

Medicated Confectionery

Hard-boiled Sweets

Gums & Jellies

Caramels & Toffees

Fine Bakery Wares

Others

By Country (Volume, Kilo Tonnes, Revenue, USD Billion/Million, 2019-30)

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Key Market Players Profiled

Mars

Nestle

Mondelez International

Ferrero Group

Lindt & Sprungli

The Hershey Company

Meiji Holdings

Lotte Corporation

Delfi Limited

Ezaki Glico

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ho0y4l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.