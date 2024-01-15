Fibromyalgia Management Solutions Provided At Chicago Ketamine Infusion Clinic

Chicago, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago, Illinois -

Patients with fibromyalgia may now seek treatment at the IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago, IL. The center specializes in using IV solutions to address a variety of ailments, and it is Chicago’s first private facility to offer clinically proven intravenous ketamine therapies for the treatment of depression, chronic pain, fibromyalgia and more.

“Our team has worked extensively with fibromyalgia patients, and we are pleased to confirm that we have enjoyed a great deal of success making this condition more manageable. Patients with fibromyalgia typically present with widespread pain in the musculoskeletal system, but they may also count sleep loss, poor memory retention, fatigue and so on among the issues they experience. As such, we consider it our duty and privilege to help them regain more of their comfort and quality of life.”

As the clinic’s name suggests, it primarily utilizes ketamine infusions during treatment. From the patient’s perspective, each session is simple and straightforward, and most will find it to be an entirely relaxing experience (especially since the clinic actively encourages all visitors to bring their own headphones and calming music, if they so prefer). A ketamine infusion is intended to be passive and relaxing for the patient, though the precise protocols used may differ based on their condition.

However, this determination is entirely in the hands of the team at the IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago. Patients are welcome to inquire further during their consultation, but they will have very few concerns to take care of themselves.

“Here at the IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago,” adds the clinic, “we do not discriminate between the suffering our patients have to endure. Whether your condition is considered to be difficult to deal with or relatively mild, it can affect you deeply and change your life in unwanted ways. We recognize and respect the impact this has, so we aim to treat you equally no matter what.”

The clinic also wishes to educate the community about ketamine and its potential in the medical field. While the drug may have a reputation due to its prevalence in popular media and so on, the clinic advises everyone to do their own research before coming to any conclusions. All are also encouraged to reach out to the IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago to follow up on any questions or concerns.

For instance, most might find themselves harboring the belief that ketamine has addictive properties. The truth, fortunately, is that there is no evidence that ketamine infusions at the low doses and frequency used at the clinic can lead to dependence or addiction. This may be of interest to patients who are considering this form of therapy to deal with certain mood disorders.

Ketamine is already in wide use as a general anesthetic in the medical field, and more healthcare providers are opening up to its potential in other contexts. The IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago is one such organization that aims to utilize the potential on behalf of its community, and they intend to continue this work for years to come.

The precise protocol used for each patient (number of infusions, frequency of sessions and so on) will differ based on their individual needs, and the clinic will perform a full assessment at the earliest opportunity to help patients decide what is best for them.

“I got a NAD+ infusion here two weeks ago,” says one of the clinic’s patients, “and immediately felt its benefits. My mood, concentration and energy were boosted. It’s almost as if all my senses were heightened. After the initial infusion, I went to the gym and had unlimited energy. It definitely boosted my endurance. To top it all off, Dr. Nandra and the staff are extremely amazing and are at your service whenever you need them. I will definitely be going back to receive more NAD+ infusions. Highly recommended!”

The IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago invites patients to get in touch today if they are dealing with fibromyalgia, PTSD, chronic neuropathic pain, depression and more. Should a patient or other interested party wish to learn more, they may connect with the team via Facebook.

