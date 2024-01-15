Workers Compensation Lawyer Near Me in Orange Offers Help to Injured Workers in Making a Claim

Orange, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange, California -

Napolin Accident Injury Lawyer Orange County, a workers compensation and personal injury firm based in Orange, CA, is offering help to injured workers in making a workers’ compensation claim. The firm that also provides an injured child lawyer Orange residents can rely on is offering a no fee, introductory, no obligation consultation regarding the case. During this introductory and confidential discussion with the prospective client, the firm can help in determining what to do next. It is important to note that this discussion of the case is absolutely free of charge and there is no requirement to file a lawsuit or hire a lawyer.

Alexander D. Napolin says, “Whether at the beginning, in the middle or at the end of the workers compensation law claim process, a phone call with us could prove extremely valuable in helping assess the situation and what to do next. Discover where you stand and whether hiring an attorney will be beneficial in achieving the desired outcome or goal.”

The initial consultation with Napolin Accident Injury Lawyer Orange County will include a number of things. First of all, they will investigate the employer to find who is their insurance carrier. Second, they will provide insight into how the insurance company treats its claimants. Third, they will compute the individual maximum temporary disability rate. Fourth, they will provide intelligent responses to difficult questions about work accident and employment relationship. Fifth, they will provide an overview of the basic benefits available from workers’ compensation insurance. Sixth, they will evaluate the legal and employment circumstances. Lastly, they will discuss with the prospective client whether Napolin Accident Injury Lawyer Orange County is suitable for the case.

Alexander D. Napolin explains, “Once armed with the appropriate insight about the workers compensation claim, it may come about that there is a need to hire an attorney. Trust in the experience that Napolin brings to the table. When hired, tactics begins immediately on all critical aspects of the claim. This is to protect any and all legal rights. Also, we will set in motion the mechanism to increase the likelihood of the best possible outcome for the case.”

The firm that can also provide a wrongful death lawyer near me Orange residents can depend on wants to point out that there are no guaranteed results with regards to litigation. What they can offer is a promise and a commitment to do their best in fighting for a just and fair outcome of the case. Every client will get the proper attention one-on-one from the lawyers, especially from Alexander D. Napolin, who personally oversees all claims handled by the firm. He is an Orange California workers compensation attorney who is prepared to fight for all cases, regardless of size or complexity.

When hired, Napolin Accident Injury Lawyer Orange County will provide various services. First, they will assist the client in finding the proper medical treatment. Second, they will look for the best medical expert for the claim. Third, they will pursue temporary disability indemnity for the client. Fourth, they will assist the client in applying for state disability while the case is being litigated (if case is denied). Fifth, they will seek maximum compensation for the client. Sixth, they will try to negotiate for a lump sum settlement. Seventh, they will seek for the inclusion of denied body parts that the insurance carrier refuses to admit were injured. Eighth, they will go to court if needed to achieve just and fair benefits and compensation. Lastly, they will offer intelligence advice and support throughout the claims process.

Started in 2011 by Alexander D. Napolin, Napolin Accident Injury Lawyer Orange County has the reputation of being a premium personal injury law firm in Orange, CA and surrounding areas. The firm has been successful in most of the cases they have handled because of the distinctive strategy used by Alexander D. Napolin. They have been offering their legal services to personal injury victims for over 10 years and have succeeded in thousands of cases.

When looking for the services of a car or truck accident lawyer near me Orange residents can depend on, people can check out the Napolin Accident Injury Lawyer Orange County website or contact them through the telephone or via email. They are open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, from Monday to Friday.

