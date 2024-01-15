Global Satellite as a Service Market Size to Surpass US$ 22.22 Billion by 2030 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 34.3%

Burlingame, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoherentMI published a report, titled, Global Satellite as a Service Market Size is estimated to grow from US$ 2.82 Billion in 2023 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 22.22 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 34.3% between 2023 and 2030.



Market Dynamics:

The Global Satellite as a Service Market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing adoption of data-driven solutions across various industries is boosting the demand for satellite services. Organizations are increasingly relying on satellite technology to collect and analyze data from remote locations, enabling them to make informed decisions and improve operational efficiency.

Secondly, the growing need for reliable and secure communication networks is driving the demand for satellite as a service. Satellites provide a cost-effective and efficient solution for connecting remote areas where traditional infrastructure is not feasible. This is particularly beneficial in regions with limited terrestrial connectivity, enabling seamless communication and access to information.

Key Market Takeaways:

Satellite as a Service is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 34.3% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the growing demand for connectivity services in remote areas and the increasing demand for broadcasting and media services.

On the basis of orbit type, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to its lower latency and higher data rates compared to other orbit types.

By solution, the Satellite Internet/VSAT Service segment is expected to hold a dominant position, due to the increasing demand for high-speed internet access in remote locations.

In terms of end-use industry, the Government sector is expected to have a dominant position, driven by the need for secure and reliable communication for defense, surveillance, and other government operations.

Regarding frequency bands, the K/KU/KA Band segment is expected to dominate the market, given its ability to provide high-speed data transmission and support a wide range of applications.

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the Global Satellite as a Service Market over the forecast period, due to the presence of established market players, technological advancements, and high demand for connectivity services.

Key players operating in the Global Satellite as a Service Market include SES, Intelsat, Eutelsat, Telesat, SKY Perfect JSAT, SingTel, Optus, Star One, Arabsat, and Hispasat. These players have a strong market presence and offer a wide range of satellite-based solutions to cater to the diverse needs of customers.





Market Trends:

There are two key market trends driving the growth of the Global Satellite as a Service Market. Firstly, the integration of satellite services with emerging technologies, such as Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), is gaining traction. The combination of satellite technology with these advanced technologies is enabling real-time monitoring and analysis of data, leading to improved decision-making and operational efficiency.

Secondly, the development of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations is a significant trend in the market. LEO satellites offer several advantages, including lower latency, higher bandwidth, and higher data transfer rates compared to traditional geostationary satellites. This has led to increased investments in LEO satellite constellations, aiming to provide global coverage and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to remote areas.

In conclusion, the Global Satellite as a Service Market is expected to witness high growth due to the increasing adoption of data-driven solutions and the need for reliable communication networks. Integration with emerging technologies and the development of LEO satellite constellations are key trends driving market expansion.

Recent Developments:

In March 2022, SES introduced Astra 1P, a next-generation satellite enhancing HD and UHD TV broadcasting in Europe

In June 2020, Eutelsat unveiled EUTELSAT QUANTUM, Europe's First Reprogrammable Commercial Satellite. Eutelsat's groundbreaking satellite, offers the ability to be reprogrammed while in orbit. It uniquely adjusts its coverage, bandwidth, and power in real-time, catering to evolving market needs.

Market Opportunities:

Growing Demand for Connectivity Services in Remote Areas

The first market opportunity in the Global Satellite as a Service Market lies in the growing demand for connectivity services in remote areas. With the increasing focus on digitalization and the need for seamless connectivity, there is a rising demand for satellite-based solutions that can provide reliable internet, voice, and data services in areas where traditional terrestrial networks are unavailable or unreliable. This includes remote regions, isolated islands, rural areas, and maritime environments.

Satellite as a Service provider have the opportunity to tap into this market by offering affordable and scalable solutions that can bridge the connectivity gap in these areas. By leveraging satellite technology, these providers can offer high-speed internet access, voice communication, and other value-added services to the underserved regions, thereby enabling businesses, individuals, and governments to stay connected and access essential services.

Increasing Demand for Broadcasting and Media Services

The second market opportunity in the Global Satellite as a Service Market lies in the increasing demand for broadcasting and media services. With the rise of digital media and streaming platforms, the demand for satellite-based broadcasting and media services is on the rise. Satellite TV services, satellite radio services, and satellite backhaul and trunking solutions are being widely adopted by media companies, broadcasters, and content providers to deliver high-quality and reliable content to a global audience.

Satellite as a Service provider can capitalize on this opportunity by offering comprehensive solutions that cater to the specific requirements of the media and entertainment industry. By providing satellite TV services, satellite radio services, and other broadcasting solutions, these providers can enable media companies to reach a wider audience, enhance their service offerings, and deliver content seamlessly across multiple platforms. This market opportunity is further fueled by the increasing demand for in-flight connectivity, machine-to-machine (M2M) communication, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications, which require satellite-based solutions for their operations.

Global Satellite as a Service Market Segmentation:

By Orbit Type LEO MEO GEO Elliptical Others

By Solution Satellite TV Service Satellite Fixed Voice Solutions Satellite Mobile Voice Solutions Satellite Internet/VSAT Service Satellite Radio Service Satellite Backhaul & Trunking Others (Inflight Connectivity, M2M, IoT etc)

By End Use Industry Media & Entertainment Government Aviation Defense Transportation & Logistics Energy & Utilities Others (Enterprises, Retail, Mining etc)

By Frequency Band C Band K/KU/KA Band S & L Band X & HTS Band Others

By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



Top Questions Answered in this Report:

What factors are impeding the growth of the Global Satellite as a Service Market? What are the primary drivers fueling the growth of the Global Satellite as a Service Market? Which segment dominates as the leading component in the Global Satellite as a Service Market? Who are the key players actively participating in the Global Satellite as a Service Market? Which region is expected to take the lead in the Global Satellite as a Service Market? What is the projected CAGR of the Global Satellite as a Service Market?

