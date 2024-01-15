Global Augmentative & Alternative Communication (AAC) Devices Market Analysis 2024-2029 by Device Type, Application, End-User, Region, and Country

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) Devices Market (2023 Edition): Analysis by Device Type, Application, End-Users, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global AAC Devices Market is anticipated to reach USD 602.19 million by 2029, a significant increase from USD 273.6 million in 2022. The rising awareness of communication access importance for individuals with complex communication needs is propelling the demand for AAC devices, driven by both healthcare professionals and the general public. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.22% during the forecast period of 2024-2029, fueled by the increasing population and urbanization rates.

Technological advancements, including speech recognition, natural language processing, eye-tracking, and mobile devices, have enhanced the capabilities and accessibility of AAC devices, making communication more efficient and user-friendly.

The Americas, encompassing North, Central, Latin, and South America, stands as a substantial market for AAC Devices across Device Types. The use of AAC devices in educational settings, especially with children having speech and language disorders, is on the rise. Recognizing the significance of early intervention, the demand for these devices in schools and early childhood education is witnessing growth.

Study Coverage

This report conducts a comprehensive analysis of the Global AAC Devices industry, focusing on key aspects such as market segmentation by Device Type (Low-Tech AAC, Mid-Tech AAC, High-Tech AAC), Application (Alphabet-based systems, Single-meaning pictures, Semantic compaction), and End-Users (Children, Adults). The study covers the historical period of 2019-2022, estimates for 2023, and forecasts for 2024-2029.

In addition, the research delves into regional insights, covering the Americas, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East Africa, with a detailed examination of 10 countries (United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Norway, China, Japan, and Australia). The report includes crucial data on market size, annual growth, potential analysis, competitive landscape, investment opportunities, and demand projections.

Furthermore, the report evaluates growth indicators, constraints, supply and demand risks, and essential statistics, providing a thorough assessment of current and future market trends relevant to market evolution.

Scope of the Report

The report analyzes the AAC Devices Market by Value (USD Million) and Volume (Number of AAC Devices).

It presents the analysis for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023, and the forecast period of 2024-2029.

The analysis covers the AAC Devices Market by Device Type (Low-Tech AAC, Mid-Tech AAC, High-Tech AAC).

It examines the AAC Devices Market by Application (Alphabet-based systems, Single-meaning pictures, Semantic compaction).

The report explores the AAC Devices Market by End-Users (Children, Adults).

The Global AAC Devices Market is analyzed by countries (United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Norway, China, Japan, and Australia).

Key insights are presented through SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis frameworks, highlighting market attractiveness by country, device type, application, and end-users.

Major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry are thoroughly analyzed.

Competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and new product development are tracked, with companies such as Tobii Dynavox, PRC-Saltillo, Jabbla, Enabling Devices, Smartbox Assistive Technology, LoganTech, Beamz Interactive, Lingraphica, AbleNet Inc., and Attainment Company being scrutinized.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.35 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $0.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Invest in Research and Development (R&D)

2.2 Improve Affordability



3. Global AAC Devices Market: Historic and Forecast (2019-2029)

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global AAC Devices Market

3.2 Global AAC Devices Market: Dashboard

3.3 Global AAC Devices Market: Market Value Assessment

3.4 Global AAC Devices Market: Total Number of AAC Devices

3.5 Global AAC Devices Market: Per Capita Expenditure on Assistive Technology

3.6 Global AAC Devices Market: Average Selling Price of AAC Devices

3.7 Global AAC Devices Market: Assistive Technologies & Solutions

3.8 Global AAC Devices Market Segmentation: By Device Type

3.8.1 Global AAC Devices Market, By Device Type Overview

3.8.2 Global AAC Devices Market Size, By Low-Tech AAC, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.3 Global AAC Devices Market Size, By Mid-Tech AAC, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.4 Global AAC Devices Market Size, By High-Tech AAC, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9 Global AAC Devices Market Segmentation: By Application

3.9.1 Global AAC Devices Market, By Application Overview

3.9.2 Global AAC Devices Market Size, By Alphabet-based systems, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9.3 Global AAC Devices Market Size, By Single-meaning pictures, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9.4 Global AAC Devices Market Size, By Semantic compaction, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.10 Global AAC Devices Market Segmentation: By End-Users

3.10.1 Global AAC Devices Market, By End-Users Overview

3.10.2 Global AAC Devices Market Size, By Children, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.10.3 Global AAC Devices Market Size, By Adults, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)



4. Americas AAC Devices Market: An Analysis (2019-2029)

5. Europe AAC Devices Market: An Analysis (2019-2029)

6. Asia Pacific AAC Devices Market: An Analysis (2019-2029)

7. Middle East & Africa AAC Devices Market: An Analysis (2019-2029)



8. Market Dynamics

8.1 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics on Global AAC Devices Market

8.2 Drivers

8.3 Restraints

8.4 Trends



9. Industry Ecosystem Analysis

9.1 Porter's Five Forces Model



10. Competitive Positioning

10.1 Market Share Analysis of AAC Devices Market

10.2 Company Profiles

10.2.1 Tobii Dynavox

10.2.2 PRC-Saltillo

10.2.3 Jabbla

10.2.4 Enabling Devices

10.2.5 Smartbox Assistive Technology

10.2.6 LoganTech

10.2.7 Beamz Interactive

10.2.8 Lingraphica

10.2.9 AbleNet Inc.

10.2.10 Attainment Company



