Global $1.66 Trillion Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Outlook, 2030: Analysis of Shares, Trends, and Key Player Strategies

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electric vehicle market demand is expected to reach $1.66 trillion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 14.5% over the forecast period, according to the report. The market is driven by initiatives taken by governments of various countries to promote manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (EVs). For instance, the Electric Vehicles Initiative (EVI), a multi-government forum, aims at increasing the adoption of EVs globally. As of now, there are thirteen countries participating in this forum, namely Canada, Chile, U.K., Germany, Sweden, Netherlands, Norway, Finland, France, China, Japan, India, and New Zealand. Several campaigns and programs have been launched under this forum such as the EV30@30 in 2017, which sets a target for 11 countries to have at least 30% sales of new EVs by 2030.



Rising investments in the EVs by numerous manufacturers is one of the key market drivers over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2020, General Motors announced its plan to invest USD 2.2 Billion in its Detroit plant to manufacture electric trucks and SUVs. The company plans to introduce over 20 EVs by 2023. Furthermore, in 2018, the demand for global electric cars surpassed 5 million units, more than 2 million units from 2017. China is considered as one of the major markets of electric cars along with Europe and U.S. However, lack of infrastructure is anticipated to hinder electric vehicle market growth over the forecast period.



Growing awareness regarding reduction of air pollution is propelling the demand for EVs during the forecast timeframe. EVs produce less carbon emissions as compared to conventional gasoline cars. It is estimated that EVs emit an average of 4,450 pounds of CO2 equivalents every year, which is almost half of the carbon emissions generated by conventional gasoline cars annually. Thus, EVs help in reducing air pollution and improve the air quality, thereby improving public health. This has led various government agencies promote the usage of electric vehicles. For instance, the U.S. Department of Transportation, Great Plains Institute, and Pollution Control Agency are working in tandem to accelerate the adoption of EVs in Minnesota, U.S.



Electric Vehicle Market Report Highlights

The Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of over 45.0% in terms of revenue during the forecast period owing to the advantages of two power sources, electricity and fuel

The BEV segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 71.7% in 2022 and is further expected to advance at a steady CAGR during the projection period. This share is attributed to the initiatives taken by government of countries such as Germany, Sweden, China, and India to promote the usage of EVs

Europe dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 48.7% in 2022, owing to factors such as increasing environmental concerns in the region, regulatory incentives, rapid infrastructure development, technological advancements, and changing consumer preferences.

The electric vehicle market is consolidated and characterized by high competition with the presence of major global players such as BYD Company Ltd.; Daimler AG; Ford Motor Company; General Motors Company; Groupe Renault; Mitsubishi Motors Corporation; Nissan Motor Company; Tesla, Inc.; Toyota Motor Corporation; and Volkswagen Group. These companies are engaged in collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to enhance their market presence and to expand their product portfolio

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Electric Vehicle Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Electric Vehicle Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces

3.4.1.1. Supplier Power

3.4.1.2. Buyer Power

3.4.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.4.1.4. Threat of New Entrant

3.4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.4.2.1. Political Landscape

3.4.2.2. Technological Landscape

3.4.2.3. Economic Landscape

Chapter 4. Electric Vehicle Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Electric Vehicle Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Electric Vehicle Market: Product Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. BEV

4.4. PHEV

4.5. FCEV

Chapter 5. Electric Vehicle Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Electric Vehicle Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Electric Vehicle Market: Application Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Passenger Cars

5.4. Commercial Vehicles

Chapter 6. Electric Vehicle Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Outlook

6.2. Electric Vehicle Market by Region: Key Takeaways

6.3. North America

6.4. Europe

6.5. Asia Pacific

6.6. Latin America

6.7. MEA

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Market Participant Categorization

7.2.1. BYD Company Ltd.

7.2.2. Mercedes-Benz Group AG

7.2.3. Ford Motor Company

7.2.4. General Motors

7.2.5. Renault Group

7.2.6. MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

7.2.7. Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

7.2.8. Tesla

7.2.9. TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

7.2.10. Volkswagen Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vfxzvv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.