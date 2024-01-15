Global Human Gene Sequencing Markets, Strategies, Trends, and Recent Industry Developments 2023-2027

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Gene Sequencing Markets, Strategies & Trends - Forecasts by Application, by Technology, by Workflow, by Product, and by Country, with Executive and Consultant Guides - 2023 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Will all newborns receive genetic testing at birth? What segments are growing fastest? Where are the opportunities now that sequencing has gone mainstream?

The plummeting costs for Genome Sequencing is creating a gold rush. New consumers, new technologies, new market niches. It is reminiscent of the birth of the internet industry; a wide range of well funded players are racing for market share on a global stage. This report forecasts the market size out for five years. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.

Tumor Cell Sequencing? Direct to Consumer? Gene Expression? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find the opportunities, and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.

Key Topics Covered

1 Market Guides

1.1 Human Gene Sequencing Markets - Strategic Situation Analysis & COVID Impact

1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 Gene Sequencing Definition In This Report

2.1.1 Gene Sequencing

2.1.2 Hereditary

2.1.3 Non Invasive Prenatal Testing

2.1.4 Oncology

2.1.5 Psychology

2.1.6 WGES

2.1.7 Pharmacogenomic

2.1.8 Direct to Consumer

2.1.9 Research

2.1.10 Other

2.2 The Genomics Revolution

2.3 Market Definition

2.3.1 Revenue Market Size

2.4 Methodology

2.4.1 Methodology

2.4.2 Sources

2.4.3 Authors

2.5 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.5.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.5.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.5.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

2.6 Chromosomes, Genes and Epigenetics

2.6.1 Chromosomes

2.6.2 Genes

2.6.3 Epigenetics

2.6.4 Genetic Testing vs. Gene Sequencing

2.6.5 Cost and Pricing Practice

3 Global Listing of Sequencer Installed Base - Location & Contacts

3.1 Notes to Installed Base Listing

3.2 Illumina Installed Base

4 Market Overview

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

4.1.1 Academic Research Lab

4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

4.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

4.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

4.1.5 Pathology Supplier

4.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

4.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

4.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

4.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

4.1.10 Audit Body

4.1.11 Certification Body

4.2 Human Gene Sequencing -Markets, Examples and Discussion

4.2.1 Inherited Disease - Not what it used to be

4.2.1.1 Clinical and Research Lines Blur

4.2.1.2 Genetic Counselling - Not so simple anymore

4.2.1.3 The Genetic Blizzard - Issues of Access and Payment

4.2.2 Newborn Screening - The Standard of Care

4.2.2.1 Newborn Screening - Do Parents Want to Know?

4.2.3 NIPT - We've Only Just Begun

4.2.3.1 NIPT, IVF and the Fertility Practice - PGS, PGD, CCS

4.2.3.2 NIPT in the Future - Beyond Inherited Disease

4.2.4 Oncology - Understanding Two Worlds

4.2.4.1 The Tumor - A Sequence of Sequencing

4.2.4.2 The Tumor - Biopsy and Liquid Biopsy

4.2.4.3 The Human Genome - Predisposition and Prognosis

4.2.5 Pharmacogenomics

4.2.5.1 Sequencing Not the Only Player

4.2.5.2 New Roles for Old Drugs - A Research Bonanza?

4.2.6 Direct To Consumer - More Than Meets the Eye

4.2.6.1 DTC - How Many Segments?

4.3 Industry Structure

4.3.1 Hospital's Testing Share

4.3.2 The Rise of the Sequencing Lab

4.3.3 Sequencing as a Commodity

4.3.4 Informatics

4.3.5 Instrument Manufacturer Role

4.3.6 Healthcare Industry Impacts - Still Struggling

4.3.7 Can the Healthcare Industry Adapt?

4.3.8 Genetic Counselling as an Industry

4.3.9 Sequencing Adoption and Cannibalization

5 Market Trends

5.1 Factors Driving Growth

5.1.1 New Diagnoses

5.1.2 Wellness and Prevention

5.1.3 Fertility Technology

5.1.4 Cancer - Screening, Management and Monitoring

5.2 Factors Limiting Growth

5.2.1 Increased Competition Lowers Price

5.2.2 Lower Costs

5.2.3 Healthcare Cost Concerns Curtail Growth

5.2.4 Wellness has a downside

5.3 Sequencing Instrumentation

5.3.1 Instrumentation Tenacity

5.3.2 Declining Cost of Instruments Changes Industry Structure

5.3.3 Long Reads - Further Segmentation

5.3.4 Linked Reads

5.3.5 New Sequencing Technologies

6 Human Gene Sequencing Recent Developments

6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

6.1.1 Importance of These Developments

6.1.2 How to Use This Section

6.2 Natera Files Suit Against NeoGenomics

6.3 Genomics England to Sequence 100K Newborns

6.4 Novigenix Raises $14M for NGS based Liquid Biopsy

6.5 LetsGetChecked Launching New PGx Service

6.6 Qiagen, Neuron23 Partner for NGS Diagnostic

6.7 Harbinger Health Technology Focused On Oncogenesis

6.8 Delfi Diagnostics to Develop Early Detection Test

6.9 Dante Labs to Introduce WGS to Italian Healthcare System

6.10 Invitae Neurodevelopmental Disorders Testing Service

6.11 Thermo Fisher Obtains CE Mark for Ion Torrent Genexus

6.12 Myriad Genetics Launches Suite of Cancer Tests

6.13 Oncocyte and Thermo Fisher Strike Partnership Deal

6.14 Illumina Partners With Precision Medicine to Assess Liquid Biopsy

6.15 Sysmex Inostics Develops Ultra-Sensitive Liquid Biopsy

6.16 Twist Bioscience, Centogene Partner on NGS-Based Rare Disease Testing

6.17 Strata Oncology Trial Supports NGS Assay

6.18 NYU Gets FDA Clearance for Sequencing Test

6.19 NeoGenomics to Acquire Inivata

6.20 OncoDNA, Institut Curie Partner on Liquid Biopsy Research

6.21 Cancer Heritability Gene Set Expanded

6.22 Whole-Genome Sequencing Could Replace Cytogenetics

6.23 Twist Bioscience, Berry Genomics Partner on Targeted NGS Assays

6.24 Ancestry Shutters Health Offering

6.25 Genetron Health Targeting Early Cancer Detection

6.26 Pan-European Initiative to Build Tools for Sharing Genomic Data

6.27 UK Government Unveils New Genomic Healthcare Strategy

6.28 Foundation Medicine Liquid Biopsy Gets FDA Approval

6.29 American Heart Association Develops Genetic Testing Guidelines

6.30 Yourgene Health Gets CE Mark for Iona NIPT Test

6.31 NorthShore Looks to Expand Genomics Integration Into Primary Care

6.32 Germline Results From Tumor Sequencing Guides Precision Therapy

6.33 FDA Clears Cancer Genomic Profiling From Personal Genome Diagnostics

6.34 BillionToOne Closes $15M Series A Follow-on Round

6.35 Clinics to Integrate Genomics Into Primary Care

7 Profiles of Key Companies

7.1 10x Genomics, Inc.

7.2 23andME Inc.

7.3 Abbott Laboratories

7.4 AccuraGen Inc.

7.5 Adaptive Biotechnologies

7.6 Admera Health, LLC

7.7 Agilent/Dako

7.8 Akonni Biosystems

7.9 Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

7.10 Ancestry.com LLC

7.11 Anchor Dx

7.12 Arc Bio

7.13 Arrayit Corporation

7.14 ARUP Laboratories

7.15 Astrid Bio

7.16 Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

7.17 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

7.18 Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.19 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

7.20 Bioarray Genetics

7.21 Biocept, Inc.

7.22 Biodesix Inc.

7.23 BioFluidica

7.24 BioGenex

7.25 Biolidics Ltd

7.26 bioMerieux Diagnostics

7.27 Bioneer Corporation

7.28 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

7.29 Bio-Techne

7.30 C2i Genomics

7.31 Caris Molecular Diagnostics

7.32 CellMax Life

7.33 Centogene

7.34 Cepheid (Danaher)

7.35 Circulogene

7.36 Clinical Genomics

7.37 Color Genomics

7.38 Complete Genomics, Inc. - A BGI Company

7.39 Dante Labs

7.40 Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

7.41 Diasorin S.p.A.

7.42 Element Biosciences

7.43 Epic Sciences

7.44 Epigenomics AG

7.45 Eurofins Scientific

7.46 Excellerate Bioscience

7.47 Fabric Genomics

7.48 Freenome

7.49 FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

7.50 Fujirebio

7.51 Fulgent Genetics

7.52 GE Global Research

7.53 Gene by Gene, Ltd.

7.54 Genedrive

7.55 GeneFirst Ltd.

7.56 Genetron Holdings

7.57 Genewiz

7.58 Genomics England

7.59 Genomics Personalized Health (GPH)

7.60 GenomOncology

7.61 Genzyme Corporation

7.62 Grifols

7.63 Guardant Health

7.64 Guardiome

7.65 HeiScreen

7.66 Helix

7.67 Helomics

7.68 Hologic

7.69 HTG Molecular Diagnostics

7.70 Human Longevity, Inc.

7.71 iCellate

7.72 Illumina

7.73 Incell Dx

7.74 Inivata

7.75 Integrated Diagnostics

7.76 Invitae Corporation

7.77 Invivoscribe

7.78 Karius

7.79 Letsgetchecked

7.80 Lexagene

7.81 Lunglife AI Inc

7.82 Macrogen

7.83 MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.

7.84 MDx Health

7.85 Medgenome

7.86 Meridian Bioscience

7.87 Mesa Biotech (Thermo Fisher)

7.88 Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

7.89 miR Scientific

7.90 MNG Labs

7.91 NantHealth, Inc.

7.92 Natera

7.93 Nebula Genomics 448

7.94 NeoGenomics

7.95 New England Biolabs, Inc.

7.96 NGeneBio

7.97 Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co. Ltd.

7.98 Omega Bioservices

7.99 Oncocyte

7.100 OncoDNA

7.101 OpGen

7.102 ORIG3N, Inc.

7.103 Origene Technologies

7.104 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

7.105 Panagene

7.106 Perkin Elmer

7.107 Personal Genome Diagnostics

7.108 Personalis

7.109 Precipio

7.110 PrecisionMed

7.111 Promega

7.112 Protagen Diagnostics

7.113 Qiagen

7.114 QuantuMDx

7.115 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

7.116 Roche Molecular Diagnostics

7.117 Roswell Biotechnologies

7.118 Seegene

7.119 SeLux Diagnostics

7.120 Sema4 Holdings

7.121 Sequencing.com

7.122 Siemens Healthineers

7.123 simfo GmbH

7.124 Singlera Genomics Inc.

7.125 Singular Genomics

7.126 SkylineDx

7.127 Standard BioTools

7.128 Sure Genomics, Inc.

7.129 Sysmex

7.130 Sysmex Inostics

7.131 Tempus Labs, Inc.

7.132 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7.133 Ultima Genomics

7.134 Variantyx

7.135 Volition

7.136 Vyant Bio

8 The Global Market for Human Genome Sequencing

9 Market Sizes by Application

10 Market Sizes by Technology

11 Market Sizes by Workflow

12 Market Sizes by Product

13 Vision of the Future of Human Gene Sequencing

14 Appendices

14.1 United States Medicare System: January 2022 laboratory Fees Schedule

14.2 The Whole Genome Sequence of SARS-CoV-2

