Bioplastics Packaging Market Projected to Hit US$ 8,913.1 Million by 2033 with a CAGR of 12.5% | Persistence Market Research

New York, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In this section, we delve into a comprehensive analysis of the Bioplastics Packaging Market, offering insights into its current dynamics and future prospects. The Bioplastics Packaging Market is experiencing robust growth driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. Rigid packaging, including cosmetic and beverage containers, emerges as the dominant segment, benefiting from a wide range of applications. Growing environmental awareness and concerns over plastic waste decomposition times are propelling the adoption of bioplastics in rigid packaging. The global bioplastics packaging market is projected to expand at ~12.5% CAGR and reach ~US$ 8,913.1 Million by the end of 2033.



The bioplastics packaging market is a rapidly evolving sector driven by increasing environmental concerns and a growing demand for sustainable alternatives to traditional plastics. Bioplastics packaging involves the use of biodegradable or bio-based materials, which are derived from renewable resources and are either biodegradable, compostable, or both. Key drivers of this market include heightened consumer awareness of plastic pollution, supportive government regulations, and the desire of brands to cater to eco-conscious consumers. The food and beverage industry, in particular, has embraced bioplastics due to their compatibility with food products. Ongoing research and innovation are expanding the applications of bioplastics, while efforts to reduce production costs are making them more competitive. Challenges include the need for improved performance characteristics and the development of infrastructure for proper disposal and recycling. As the demand for sustainable packaging solutions continues to rise, the bioplastics packaging market is expected to witness further growth and innovation in the coming years.

The bioplastics packaging market is characterized by robust growth, driven by a heightened global awareness of environmental issues and an increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. This market encompasses various segments, including biodegradable plastics, bio-based plastics, and compostable plastics, all of which aim to reduce the environmental footprint of traditional plastic packaging materials. Key drivers include stringent environmental regulations, consumer preferences for eco-friendly products, and the adoption of bioplastics by the food and beverage industry. Despite notable progress, challenges remain, such as the need for improved performance characteristics, cost competitiveness, and the development of infrastructure for effective disposal and recycling.

Bioplastics Packaging Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2022 US$ 7,678.7 Million Estimated Revenue 2033 US$ 8,913.1 Million Growth Rate – CAGR 12.5% Forecast Period 2023-2033 No. of Pages 300 Pages



Key Market Segments Covered Product Type

Application

Region



Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA











Key Companies Profiled BASF SE (Badische Anilin- und Soda-Fabrik)

Braskem S.A.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Arkema S.A.

Innovia Films, Ltd.

Metabolix, Inc.

NatureWorks, LLC.

Novamont S.p.A.

The Dow Chemical Company.

Others (on request)

Bioplastics Packaging: Market Dynamics

Bioplastic packaging is poised for increased adoption within the global food and beverage industry due to its numerous advantages. These innovative food packaging materials, known as bioplastics or biopolymers, are derived from renewable biomass sources, and their demand is intrinsically linked to consumer preferences.

The growth of the bioplastics packaging market is expected to be influenced by consumer choices, particularly in favor of organic and natural materials. Furthermore, government policies actively promote the production of bioplastics as a safer alternative to traditional plastic and polymer materials.

The global expansion of the bioplastics packaging market will also be driven by the sustainability aspect of bioplastic packaging materials compared to other alternatives. This aligns with the strong consumer preference for eco-friendly products and receives substantial support from industrial regulatory bodies and government initiatives.

A significant trend fostering the growth of the global bioplastics packaging market involves enhancing the physical characteristics of packaging materials. This includes making them more visually appealing, easily printable, and antistatic to meet evolving consumer demands.

However, concerns regarding the potential toxicity of chemical additives used in bioplastics manufacturing have raised health-related issues. Alongside health considerations, the market's growth may face limitations due to challenges associated with the proper disposal and sorting of bioplastic materials based on resin types.

Environmental Imperative:

Alarming statistics, such as Germany's annual production of 6.28 million tons of plastic waste and a global figure of 400 million tons, underscore the urgent need for bioplastics.

Bioplastics, with their accelerated decomposition rates compared to traditional plastics, offer a viable solution to reduce environmental impact.

Rigid bioplastics, encompassing bottles, tubes, cups, cutlery, and blister packaging, are pivotal in achieving more sustainable packaging practices.



Leading Brand Adoption:

Renowned brands like Vittel, Coca-Cola, Heinz, and Volvic have embraced bio-based PET for their beverage bottles, contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions.

Companies such as Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble opt for bio-based PE in cosmetic product packaging, promoting resource efficiency and sustainability.

Bioplastics' compatibility with recyclates from conventional PE and PET further enhances their eco-friendly credentials.



Technological Advancements:

Developed countries are witnessing significant research and development efforts, leading to innovative bioplastics application technologies.

Recent examples include Brown University students' creation of 'Fette' cups, a bioplastic alternative to environmentally harmful solo cups.

These advancements reflect the industry's commitment to sustainable packaging solutions and environmental responsibility.



Future Outlook:

The Bioplastics Packaging Market is poised for continued growth as the demand for sustainable packaging escalates.

Ongoing research and development will likely yield further innovations in bioplastics technology and applications.

Bioplastics are set to play a pivotal role in reducing plastic waste and minimizing the environmental footprint of packaging materials.



This analysis provides a comprehensive overview of the Bioplastics Packaging Market, highlighting its current trajectory and the pivotal role it plays in addressing sustainability challenges within the packaging industry.

Market Trends:

Emerging Trends in the Bioplastics Packaging Market

This section highlights the noteworthy trends that are shaping the Bioplastics Packaging Market, as identified by our research experts:

Dominance of Rigid Packaging:

Rigid bioplastics have established their prominence in the market, finding applications in cosmetic packaging (e.g., compact powders, lipsticks, and creams) and beverage bottles. Materials like bio-based PE, PLA, and bio-based PET are favored choices. This versatility stems from the broad spectrum of applications they cater to.

Environmental Imperative:

The alarming statistics regarding plastic waste, including Germany's annual production of approximately 6.28 million tons and a global figure of around 400 million tons, underscore the urgent need for bioplastics. Unlike conventional plastics that take hundreds of years to decompose, bioplastics offer a sustainable alternative, significantly reducing decomposition time. Rigid bioplastics, including bottles, tubes, cups, cutlery, and blister packaging, play a crucial role in this regard.

Adoption by Leading Brands:

In response to growing environmental consciousness, several renowned brands like Vittel, Coca-Cola, Heinz, and Volvic have embraced bio-based PET for manufacturing bottles containing sparkling drinks and non-gaseous fluids. Similarly, companies such as Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble utilize bio-based PE for packaging various cosmetic products. These solutions, rich in bio-based materials and compatible with recyclates from traditional PE and PET, enhance resource efficiency while reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

Advancements in Bioplastics Technology:

The surging popularity of bio-plastics has spurred extensive research and development efforts in developed nations. This has led to the discovery of innovative bioplastics application technologies. For instance, in July 2021, students at Brown University developed a bioplastic alternative to solo cups, known as "Fette" cups. Solo cups, composed of number six plastic, share chemical similarities with Styrofoam and pose environmental risks. This innovation exemplifies the ongoing commitment to sustainable packaging solutions.

Market Players:

The bioplastics packaging market is a dynamic and rapidly growing one, with a variety of key players emerging across the globe. Here are some of the most prominent ones:

NatureWorks LLC: A global leader in bioplastics, based in the US. Their flagship product is Ingeo PLA, a bioplastic made from corn.

Braskem: A Brazilian petrochemical giant with a significant bioplastics division. Their Green PE bioplastic is made from sugarcane.

Novamont: An Italian company specializing in high-performance bioplastics for various applications, including packaging.

BASF SE: A German chemical giant with a growing bioplastics portfolio, including PLA and PHA bioplastics.



The Dow Chemical Company: A US-based multinational chemical corporation with investments in bioplastics production and research.

Evonik Industries AG: A German specialty chemicals company with a focus on biodegradable polymers for packaging.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.: A Dutch multinational life sciences and materials sciences company with bioplastics offerings.

Corbion N.V.: A Dutch biotechnology company specializing in the production of PLA bioplastics.



Treofan GmbH: A German manufacturer of specialty films, including bio-based films for packaging

Bio-Flex Products Ltd.: A UK-based company specializing in the production of compostable and biodegradable packaging solutions.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation: A leading Japanese chemical company with a growing bioplastics portfolio.

SKC Company: A South Korean chemical company with a focus on PLA bioplastics production.

Biopolymer Holdings Pvt Ltd.: An Indian company specializing in the production of bioplastics from agricultural waste.

Ecovative Design: A US-based company that produces mycelium-based packaging materials.

Bioplastics Packaging Market News

In August 2022, LG Chem, a big Korean chemical company, teamed up with Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM), a US food processing company. They're building two factories in Illinois, USA, to make biodegradable plastics for food packaging.

In January 2022, Vikas Ecotech Limited said they want to invest in environmentally friendly BioPlastics (PHA) technology. They're close to making a deal with Aurapha Private Ltd. (the "AuraPHA") to produce biodegradable plastics. They're looking to use biodegradable plastics like polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA).

Segment Insights

Material Overview

In 2022, the biodegradable category accounted for 53% of the revenue share, driven by the growing demand for bio-based plastics across various industries. Biodegradable plastics, including polylactic acid, PBAT, starch blends, PBS, polycaprolactone, PHA, and cellulose acetate, play a pivotal role in meeting this demand. Among these, starch blends and PBAT emerged as the top revenue-generating biodegradable products in 2021.

Starch-based polymers sourced from readily available natural resources like tapioca, potato, rice, wheat, and corn make starch blends an excellent alternative to traditional plastics. Polylactic acid (PLA) is poised for rapid growth in the coming years, driven by increasing demand in applications such as packaging, agriculture, transportation, electronics, and textiles.

Polylactic acid (PLA) is gaining popularity due to its lower carbon footprint compared to conventional plastics. For instance, producing 1 kg of polylactic acid emits approximately 0.5 kg of carbon dioxide, significantly less than the emissions associated with the production of conventional polycarbonate, polyethylene terephthalate, polystyrene, polypropylene, and low-density polyethylene, which release 5.0 kg, 2.2 kg, 2.0 kg, 2.0 kg, and 1.7 kg of carbon dioxide, respectively.

Type Insights

In terms of type, flexible packaging dominated the market in 2022, capturing a substantial market share of 57%. The increasing adoption of case-ready packaging, advancements in packaging techniques, and improvements in bioplastic manufacturing methods are driving the demand for bioplastics in flexible packaging. This trend is particularly evident in the beverage and snack industries.

The rise of modern retail, changing consumer lifestyles, technological advancements, and the growing popularity of quick-service restaurants are contributing to the surge in demand for flexible bioplastic packaging. Consumers now prefer lightweight and visually appealing packaging, a trend notably observed in North America and Europe. Consequently, flexible bioplastic packaging is expected to gain further prominence in the coming years.

Application Insights

Among applications, the food and beverage sector claimed a significant market share of 59% in 2022. This sector's growth is propelled by the increasing prevalence of quick-service restaurants and the demand for packaged food products. The flexible packaging segment is poised to experience growth during the forecast period as manufacturers expand their production capacities to meet the rising demand for packaged goods.

Market Segmentation:

Material Biodegradable Polylactic Acid Starch Blends Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) Others Non-biodegradable Bio Polyethylene Bio Polyethylene Terephthalate Bio Polyamide Others

Type Flexible Rigid

Application Food & Beverages Consumer Goods Cosmetic & Personal Care Pharmaceuticals Others

Regional North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Central & South America (CSA) Brazil Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia



