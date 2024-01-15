Rust Remover Market Share Projections: CAGR of 5.28% Envisions Market Size of $993.07 Million by 2032

Newark, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 593.64 Million in 2022 rust remover market will reach USD 993.07 Million by 2032. Rising restoration and rebuilding activities, as well as rising domestic and foreign investment in the construction sector, are driving up demand for rust removers in developing countries such as China, India, Australia, and Brazil. Expansion of the Asian automotive sector, as well as growth of the oil and gas industry, particularly in North America, as a result of shale gas extraction via hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling, are projected to present significant opportunities in the rust remover market.



Key Insight of the Rust Remover Market



Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.63% over the projection period.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.63% over the forecast period. It is expected to remain one of the world's fastest growing rust remover markets. In emerging nations such as India, significant development in the construction and infrastructure sectors, as well as growing industrialization, has influenced the rust remover market. Automobile sales and production are rapidly increasing, as a result of the region's market size.



The neutral rust removers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.29% over the projected period in the rust remover market.



The neutral rust removers segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.29% in the rust remover market. It is due to the increased adoption of severe standards for preserving occupational safety, as well as transportation, logistics, and storage of corrosive strong acid and alkali-based rust removers.



Over the projected period, the automotive segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.63% in the rust remover market.



Over the forecasted period, the automotive segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.63% in the rust remover market. The significant use of rust removers for surface pretreatment and metal cleaning in the manufacturing of automotive components, as well as maintenance of the current vehicle fleet, is primarily responsible for growth.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Continuous expansion of numerous end-use industries



Many end-use sectors, particularly automotive, are likely to see increased demand for rust removers. Rust removers are commonly used in the automotive industry for metal surface cleaning and pretreatment prior to metal stamping and die casting for the production of automobile components. Furthermore, due to the rapid expansion of the aircraft sector and increasing maintenance operations on existing fleets, the use of rust removers for cleaning aerospace equipment such as jet engines, body frames, and other elements has expanded. As a result of the aforementioned factors, global demand for rust removers is predicted to increase.



Restraint: Innovative technology for effective rust removal



A variety of innovative technologies for eliminating rust from various substrates are being introduced to the market. Laser and ultrasonic rust removal are two new technologies that have recently gained popularity. Because of their capacity to remove contaminants from substrates without altering the surface, these technologies are a suitable replacement for a variety of regularly used processes. Because of the numerous benefits associated with their utilisation, various end-use sectors are adopting laser and ultrasonic-based metal cleaning processes. As a result, global rust remover market is contracting.



Report Scope



Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue estimation and forecast, company profile, competitive landscape, growth factors, and recent trends Regional scope Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Market Size(unit) USD 993.07 Million Data Warehousing Market CAGR 5.28% Segments Covered Product Type, End-Use Industry

Some of the major players operating in the rust remover market are:



• Jelmar LLC

• The Sherwin-Williams Company

• Chempace Corporation

• Henkel Adhesives

• PPG Industries, Inc.

• Taiyo Chemicals & Engineering Co., Ltd.

• Buchem Chemie + Technik GmbH & Co. KG

• Armor Inc.

• American Building Restoration Products, Inc.

• Eurochem International

• Rust-Oleum

• Reckitt Benckiser Group

• Corrosion Technologies, LLC

• Quaker Chemical Corporation

• Nola Chemie GmbH

• Harris International Laboratories, Inc.

• Daubert Cromwell

• The 3M Company

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• Zerust Excor

• Fuchs Petrolub SE

• Summit Brands



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type:



• Neutral Rust Removers

• Acid Rust Removers

• Alkaline Rust Removers



By End-use Industry:



• Aviation and Aerospace

• Oil and Gas/Petrochemical

• Construction & Infrastructure

• Automotive

• Metal Machining

• Marine

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



