NorthWestern to Host Year-End 2023 Financial Results Webinar

BUTTE, Mont. and SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. d/b/a NorthWestern Energy (Nasdaq: NWE) today announced that it will host an investor webinar on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern to review its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2023. The Company also plans to issue a news release detailing its financial results the evening of Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

To register for the webinar, please visit https://northwesternenergy.com/earnings-registration or visit the “Financial Results” section of our website at www.northwesternenergy.com. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes in advance of the webinar to register. An archived webcast will be available shortly after the event and remain active for one year.



NorthWestern Energy - Delivering a Bright Future

NorthWestern Energy provides essential energy infrastructure and valuable services that enrich lives and empower communities while serving as long-term partners to our customers and communities. We work to deliver safe, reliable, and innovative energy solutions that create value for customers, communities, employees, and investors. We do this by providing low-cost and reliable service performed by highly-adaptable and skilled employees. We provide electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 764,200 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. We have provided service in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and in Montana since 2002.

Investor Relations Contact:

Travis Meyer

(605) 978-2967

travis.meyer@northwestern.com Media Contact:

Jo Dee Black

(866) 622-8081

jodee.black@northwestern.com







