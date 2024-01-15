MIAMI, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A New study conducted by researchers at the Ibogaine Clinic in Cancun, Mexico offers inside new insights, regarding the effects opiates have on a person. While opiates are commonly used to treat physical pain, they have been found to have a significant impact on emotional pain as well. Research suggests that opiates enhance the production of opiate receptors, creating interconnected pathways that regulate both physical and emotional pain. However, once a person stops taking the drug, the extra receptors begin to fade, leading to physical and emotional distress.



Short term opiates such as fentanyl, oxycodone, and hydrocodone cause opiate receptors to expand, long term opiates such as Suboxone and methadone, treat opiate addiction by creating a binding affinity to the receptors. These drugs create interconnected pathways that regulate both emotional and physical pain, providing relief to individuals struggling with opioid addiction.

However, the study also revealed that once a person stops taking Suboxone, the extra receptors begin to fade, leading to physical and emotional pain. This finding highlights the importance of proper medical supervision and support during the recovery process. It is likely that opiate receptors play a crucial role in regulating both physical and emotional pain, and their sudden decrease can cause significant distress to individuals in recovery.

According to the study, enhancing a person's stress tolerance can also increase their resilience towards physical pain. This means that individuals who are able to handle emotional stressors are more likely to withstand physical pain. This finding is especially relevant in today's fast-paced and high-stress society, where chronic stress has become a common issue. Furthermore, the study also suggests that engaging in physical fitness can also improve a person's resilience towards emotional stressors. Regular exercise has been shown to reduce stress levels and improve mood, making individuals more equipped to handle emotional challenges. This highlights the importance of incorporating physical activity into one's daily routine for not only physical health but also mental well-being.

Doctor Ashok Bharucha , lead researcher of the study, stated, "Our findings show that there is a strong connection between stress tolerance and physical pain resilience. This highlights the importance of managing stress levels and engaging in physical fitness to improve overall well-being." This study serves as a reminder that taking care of one's mental and physical health go hand in hand.

David Dardashti , a renowned expert in the field of addiction treatment, has introduced a groundbreaking approach to treating opiate addiction through the use of ibogaine . This innovative treatment protocol focuses on proper dosing and procedures used to eliminate all duplicated opiate receptors, rather than keeping them active like traditional methods such as Suboxone and Methadone . This not only helps individuals recover without having to undergo physical and emotional discomfort, but also stabilizes the brain and body, improving communication between physical and emotional pain. Having knowledge of this information offers the background needed to understand the true extent of ibogaine Hydrochloride.

Unlike traditional methods that focus on managing withdrawal symptoms and cravings, David Dardashti's ibogaine treatment targets the root cause of addiction by eliminating all duplicated opiate receptors. This not only helps individuals recover without complete disorientation of the brain and body, but also stabilizes the functionality of the kappa mu, and sigma opiate receptors. These receptors function as electroconvulsive neuropathways. A smooth and stabilized electric current among these receptors enhances communication between both physical and emotional pain. This approach has been proven to be highly effective in helping individuals achieve long-term recovery from opiate addiction.

David Dardashti' s revolutionary approach to opiate addiction recovery has gained widespread recognition in the field of addiction treatment. With his innovative use of ibogaine, David Dardashti continues to change the landscape of addiction treatment and provide hope for those struggling with opiate addiction.

