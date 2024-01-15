Payment as a Service Market Projected to Reach US$40.6 Billion by 2030 with High Growth in Platform Services

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Payment as a Service - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest global strategic business report on the Payment as a Service (PaaS) market has now been added to our comprehensive collection of market research publications. This in-depth analysis projects a robust growth trajectory for the Payment as a Service market, with an expected surge from US$12.8 Billion in 2022 to US$40.6 Billion by 2030. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.





Key Insights and Market Dynamics

This analysis provides insights into several key aspects of the market. The report segments the market to offer granular details, with the Platform segment showing a promising CAGR of 13.8%, projected to reach US$30.2 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Geographic Market Perspectives

The report delivers detailed geographic analysis, highlighting the significant market presence of Payment as a Service in the United States, estimated at US$3.8 Billion as of 2022. Looking at international landscapes, China is expected to demonstrate remarkable growth with a CAGR of 14.8%, suggesting an ascend to a market size of US$7 Billion by 2030. Furthermore, Japan and Canada are among countries to watch, each with a substantial CAGR of 13.2% and 12.5%, respectively, over the analysis period. Germany's forecast within the European context indicates a solid CAGR of approximately 10.2%.

Analyzing the Competitive Landscape



Delving into the competitive dynamics, the report features 34 prominent players within the Payment as a Service market. These key players are instrumental in shaping the market landscape and are expected to continue influencing the industry's progression and innovation.

Market Trends and Drivers: The research highlights the critical drivers influencing market growth, including the rise of cashless transactions, adoption of innovative payment technologies, and increasing demand for streamlined payment solutions.





Impact Analysis: The report considers various external factors impacting the market, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation rates, China's economic policies, supply chain disruptions, and global trade tensions.





Competitive Shares: Insight into market shares held by leading competitors, offering a lens into the market's competitive intensity.





Global Reach: An exploration of market presence across diverse geographies and the strategic positions of market players within those regions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $40.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.5% Regions Covered Global



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Agilysys Inc.

Alpha Fintech

Aurus

First American Payments Systems

First Data (Fiserv Inc.)

FIS

Ingenico

PaySafe

Pineapple Payments

TSYS (Global Payments Inc.)

Verifone

