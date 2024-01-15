Refrigerated Air Dryers Market Poised to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2030, As Cycling Segment Exhibits Dynamic Growth

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigerated Air Dryers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Refrigerated Air Dryers, currently valued at US$1.6 Billion in 2022, is on a robust growth trajectory and is anticipated to achieve a valuation of US$3.3 Billion by 2030. This marks a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.7% over the forecast period spanning from 2022 to 2030. Detailed market analysis reveals that the Cycling segment should realize a staggering 10.6% CAGR to reach an estimated US$1.5 Billion by 2030. Such growth reflects the intensive recovery efforts post-pandemic while underlining the technological advancements and efficiency gains in this sector.

The American market remains a significant contributor to the industry with predictions estimating a value of US$423.4 Million in the year 2022. Simultaneously, the burgeoning Chinese market commands attention with projections of reaching a considerable US$801.6 Million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.1%. This alerts stakeholders to the vital importance of the Asia-Pacific region in the global market growth strategy. Moreover, Japan and Canada are also forecasted to witness considerable growth rates of 5% and 8.7% respectively within the eight-year analysis period, while Germany's projected growth stands firm at 6.2% CAGR within the European market ecosystem.

The latest insights into the Refrigerated Air Dryers market encompass a myriad of factors that command the interest of industry leaders, investors, and policymakers aiming to navigate the complexities of a dynamic global market. As such, the report stands as an essential compendium for all stakeholders in the Refrigerated Air Dryers market, charting out a course for resilience and prosperity in an evolving industrial landscape.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global

