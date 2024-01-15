Fredonia Mining Inc. Announces Private Placement Financing

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA.

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fredonia Mining Inc. (TSXV: FRED) (the "Company" or "Fredonia") announces it intends to complete a proposed private placement financing (the "Offering") for total proceeds of approximately $500,000, consisting of 10,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.05 per Common Share.



The net proceeds from the Offering are intended to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about January 23, 2024 (the "Closing Date"), subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, including approval for listing of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange. All Common Shares issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day.

Certain directors and officers of the Company are expected to participate in the Offering. A material change report with respect to the Offering is expected to be filed less than 21 days before the expected Closing Date, which is reasonable and necessary in the circumstances for the Company to take advantage of available financing opportunities.

About Fredonia

Fredonia indirectly owns a 100% interest in certain license areas (totaling approximately 18,300 ha.) (collectively, the “Project”), all within the Deseado Massif geological region in the Province of Santa Cruz, Argentina, including the following principal areas: El Aguila (approximately 9,100 ha.), Petrificados (approximately 3,000 ha.), and the flagship, advanced El Dorado-Monserrat property (approximately 6,200 ha.) located close to AngloGold Ashanti’s Cerro Vanguardia mine, subject to a 1.5% net smelter return royalty on the EDM project, and a 0.5% net profits interest on Winki II, El Aguila I, El Aguila II and Hornia (ex Petrificados).

For further information: Please visit the Company website www.fredoniamanagement.com or contact: Omar Salas, Chief Financial Officer, Direct: +1-416-846-7807, Email: omar.salas@icloud.com

