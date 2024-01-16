Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market Projected to Reach $456.2 Million Globally by 2030, Driven by Advanced Diagnostic Technologies

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The latest analysis on the global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles market estimates a robust growth trajectory, with projections hitting US$456.2 Million by 2030. This expansion represents a steady CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period of 2022-2030, as revealed by a comprehensive strategic business report newly added to our comprehensive collection of industry studies.

Key Market Insights



The sector's uptick is attributed to various segments within the market, with Aspiration Needles (EUS-FNA) expected to maintain a 3.9% CAGR, potentially reaching US$310.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. This growth is underpinned by advancing healthcare technologies and an increasing demand for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures.



Additionally, the Biopsy Needles (EUS-FNB) segment is anticipated to witness an adjusted growth rate of 4% CAGR over the next eight years. The recalibration in growth prospects takes into consideration the gradual recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the sector's adaptive responses.

Dominant Market Players and Geographical Landscapes



In 2022, the United States market for Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles was valued at US$91.2 Million. Meanwhile, China is expected to emerge as a high-growth market, with forecasts indicating an impressive 6.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

Other geographical areas, including Japan and Canada, are predicted to grow at CAGRs of 2.1% and 3.3%, respectively. The European markets, with Germany at the helm, are also projected to see substantial growth at a 2.6% CAGR.

The report features a select list of competitors that are leading the market, underlining their contribution and prominence across multiple geographies.



Market Developments and Dynamic Forces

Special coverage addressing the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and global inflation on the Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles market.





Insightful analysis on the easing of China's zero-Covid policy and its implications on market dynamics.





A comprehensive evaluation of the risks posed to the market by potential global recessions, supply chain disruptions, and fluctuating trade relations.

The strategic business report also provides a unique, peer-to-peer collaborative update feature, ensuring that stakeholders are equipped with the latest market intelligence. Alongside this, subscribers gain access to our digital archives and research platform, benefiting from complimentary updates for a full year.



This thorough report, underpinned by robust data and cutting-edge industry insights, serves as a critical tool for anyone looking to understand the nuances of the Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles marketplace, anticipate future developments, and strategically position themselves for growth in a complex and evolving healthcare landscape.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $334.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $456.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global



