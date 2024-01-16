Selbyville, Delaware,, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cast elastomer market is projected to exceed USD 2.2 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.



Industries seek cast elastomers due to their unparalleled properties, such as high durability, chemical resistance, and exceptional mechanical characteristics. They are widely used across automotive, industrial, and healthcare industries. The material's versatility in applications spanning from seals and gaskets to wheels and industrial machinery components fuels its adoption, augmenting the market expansion.

Moreover, technological advancements have propelled innovations in cast elastomers, leading to enhanced formulations and manufacturing processes. This innovation surge facilitates the customization of elastomers to meet specific industry requirements, thus widening its potential applications. The heightened focus on sustainability and the environment favors the market growth, with manufacturers increasingly developing eco-friendly elastomers, aligning with stringent regulatory norms while catering to the rising demand for sustainable materials across industries.

The cast elastomer market from the silicone material segment is slated to record high demand during 2024 to 2032, owing to their exceptional properties and versatile applications across various industries. Their remarkable thermal stability, excellent flexibility, and biocompatibility make them highly sought-after in healthcare for producing medical devices, implants, and prosthetics. Additionally, their resistance to extreme temperatures, chemicals, and aging, coupled with their superior electrical insulation properties, positions silicone cast elastomers as a preferred choice in industries such as automotive, electronics, and aerospace.





The mining equipment components application is poised to generate substantial demand between 2024 and 2032, due to the stringent requirements for durability, abrasion resistance, and reliability in harsh operating environments. Cast elastomers, known for their exceptional wear resistance and ability to withstand extreme conditions, are increasingly preferred for manufacturing various mining equipment parts like seals, gaskets, conveyor belts, and buffers. Their capability to absorb vibrations and shocks, coupled with their resistance to chemicals and weathering, not only extends the lifespan of mining machinery but also reduces maintenance costs, thus driving the demand for cast elastomers.

Europe cast elastomer market size will grow at a strong growth rate through 2032, attributed to the emphasis on sustainable manufacturing practices and stringent regulatory frameworks. The product is being adopted widely due to its eco-friendly nature and compliance with environmental norms. Additionally, the burgeoning automotive sector in Europe heavily relies on cast elastomers for producing high-performance components, leveraging their superior mechanical properties and resistance to harsh conditions. Furthermore, technological advancements and continuous innovations in elastomer formulations and manufacturing processes within the region amplify the versatility and applicability of cast elastomers across diverse industries, propelling the industry growth trajectory in Europe.

Some of the notable companies in the global cast elastomer market are Huntsman Corporation, Specialty Products, Inc., Gallagher Corporation, American Urethane, Tosoh Corporation, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., LANXESS AG, Dow Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Chemline Inc., Cast Urethane, Prepolymer (C.U.P.), Rubber Industries Inc., PSI Urethanes, Accella Polyurethane Systems, and Innovative Polymers, Inc.

