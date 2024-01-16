Timberline Mechanical Offers Insight on the Right Questions to Ask When Getting a Commercial/Industrial HVAC Quote

Boulder, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Timberline Mechanical provides a quote for any type of HVAC service (special projects, repairs, preventive maintenance, etc.), it includes all the information you need to understand what you’re getting and what you’ll pay. However, you may not find the same level of detail in quotes from all providers.

That isn’t to say others are trying to hide information or deceive you. But regardless, you should be clear on what you’re agreeing to before moving forward. The last thing you want is to get started on a project and learn that it will cost more than expected or won’t deliver the desired results.

This article explains what to look for in a quote and provides questions to ask to ensure you can make a well-informed decision about hiring a commercial or industrial HVAC company to tackle your task.

Get the Information You Need From Your HVAC Service Provider

When requesting an HVAC quote, it’s essential to remember that you are in the driver’s seat. You should never feel pressured to rush through your review of the information presented or be hesitant to ask for clarification.

It is the provider’s job to give you all the details you need and arrange them in a way that makes sense to you. If they’re not happy to do that, you should cross their name off your list.

Some or all of the information below may be included in your quote, but if it isn’t, be sure to ask these questions:

Can you provide equipment model names and numbers? If a quote is for equipment installation or replacement and it only states that, for example, the provider “will install a rooftop air conditioner,” you should ask for clarity on the specific type of unit that will be placed. It would be unusual for a company to omit this information entirely, but it’s not unheard of for a quote to list only the manufacturer, for example. The model number (or at least the model name) is vital when comparing one quote to another. That information also enables you to research the equipment online if you’re curious. What warranties on equipment and labor will I receive? Commercial and industrial HVAC systems tend to be significant investments, so you want to be sure the units and the work to install or service them are covered by a warranty. Confirming they are means you won’t be stuck with an expense that shouldn’t be your responsibility. Also, ensure you understand how your warranties get activated. The provider might handle that for you, or you may have to do it. Does your proposed solution leverage the efficiencies of matched systems? It’s not always possible or advantageous for newly installed HVAC components to match those already in place. However, when it’s feasible to align new and existing systems, you may benefit from that synergy. Are you aware of rebates or specials that can lower my cost? Often, you can save money on buying or installing HVAC equipment by taking advantage of sales, rebates, discounts, and other incentives. Your service provider may list some or all of these on your quote, but it never hurts to ask if there are others. The information they have is helpful, but you should also do some research. There may be programs available to your business that the provider hasn’t heard about. Will my current ductwork be sufficient? Does it need any work? A provider focused on quoting you for a particular task may not always pause to consider the “big picture” regarding your HVAC system. If your ductwork or other aspects of your system could benefit from some attention, it may be more cost-effective to bundle that work with the primary project than to do it at a later date. Do you handle any required permits or approvals? If approval from local authorities is needed on your project, it’s essential to know in advance whether the HVAC company will address that or if it will be on your to-do list. What will the project timeline look like if I decide to move forward? This information will likely come up in your initial conversation with the HVAC service provider. However, it’s a good idea to get the company’s estimated timing in writing. You don’t want to agree to hire someone and then discover they can’t get to your project for many weeks or months. What are the payment terms? Obviously, you want to have a clear understanding of your financial obligations before work begins. Specifically, it can be helpful to know whether the service provider or the equipment manufacturer offers financing in case you want to take advantage of it. Do you have references? A competitive quote only benefits your organization if the company providing it is reputable and will complete the work as described. Getting and checking references is an important step on any HVAC project, especially with larger ones. Is our satisfaction guaranteed? Many HVAC manufacturers guarantee that you’ll be happy with their systems for a period of months or even a year or more. It’s helpful to know if the company the HVAC service provider recommends provides that type of promise. The same is true for the provider’s work.

If you’re satisfied with the answers to these questions, and the quoted cost is acceptable, you should feel confident moving forward with the provider.

Get a Commercial or Industrial HVAC Quote From Timberline Mechanical

You should expect (and you deserve) a detailed, easy-to-understand document when requesting an HVAC work estimate. If a quote is incomplete or confusing, don’t hesitate to ask for more information or explanations.

After a provider has answered any questions needed to flesh out or clarify the quote, you should have what you need to effectively compare one estimate to another. Then, you can select the company you believe will deliver the best and most cost-effective results.

