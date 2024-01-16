The construction of a new 480 m2 building nearby Akropolis Vilnius starts

Construction of a new commercial building, a document permitting construction of which was obtained by the real estate development and management company Akropolis Group at the end of December last year, is about to start nearby the shopping and entertainment centre Akropolis Vilnius. The new one-storey building of 480 m2 will house expanded Sportland store. Akropolis Group will invest about EUR 1 million into the construction of the building.



The new building will emerge by the shopping and entertainment centre Akropolis in the capital city of Lithuania, replacing temporary structures, between entrances No. 4 and No. 6 of the shopping centre. The construction operations are expected to take about 4 months.

Upon the expansion of the area of Sportland, a store offering sports and athleisure wear fashion brands, which is currently operating in Vilnius Akropolis, it will become the largest Sportland store in Lithuania.

“In the shopping centres Akropolis we seek to offer our customers the widest choice of goods and services, regularly opening both stores of new brands and revamped and expanded stores offering brands that customers already love. The new building will allow to increase the area of Sportland store which is favoured by Vilnius inhabitants and guests, and it will be able to offer its customers even more choice and a more pleasant shopping experience,” comments Dominykas Mertinas, Head of Marketing and Communications at Akropolis Group.

The new building construction process will not affect the work of either Sportland store or the whole shopping and entertainment centre Akropolis – all the shops and points of service will continue working as usual.

There will be 11 parking spaces by the new commercial building, 2 of them will have charging stations for electric cars and 1 will be a parking space of type A for the people with disability.

Currently, the total area of Vilnius Akropolis is almost 110,000 m2, the shopping area taking up 88,500 m2. The parking lot by the shopping and entertainment centre has over 3,000 parking spaces.









