KBC Group: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 8 January 2024 and 12 January 2024, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 08-01-2024 86 000 € 5 210 250 € 60.58 € 60.22 € 61.08 09-01-2024 87 000 € 5 254 182 € 60.39 € 59.80 € 60.54 10-01-2024 88 000 € 5 283 608 € 60.04 € 59.82 € 60.60 11-01-2024 89 000 € 5 252 646 € 59.02 € 58.74 € 60.14 12-01-2024 90 000 € 5 284 314 € 58.71 € 58.44 € 59.52

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 9 580 069 on 12 January 2024.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

Attachment