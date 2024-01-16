TPAY to enable Mobile Payments for PUBG MOBILE in Egypt!

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPAY MOBILE, META’s most reliable digital micropayments facilitator, today announces, through its partnership with Tencent, the launch of Direct Carrier Billing for PUBG MOBILE in Egypt.



This launch provides gamers in Egypt to easily purchase PUBG MOBILE UC (unknown cash) through the official PUBG shop ‘Midasbuy’ and the UC they purchased is promptly added to their PUBG account.

Thanks to our partnership, TPAY also enabled DCB payment for other Tencent games in UAE, Oman & Qatar. The new games include Synced, Undawn, and Whiteout Survival, where gamers can also buy games items via Midasbuy like frost stars and RC without using a credit card by quickly adding the amount to their mobile bill or having it deducted from their credit balance.

Tencent first partnered with TPAY Turkey (Payguru) in May 2019 to avail in-game purchases for PUBG through DCB across all of Turkey’s 3 operators. Later, bank transfers payment was added as another payment method in Turkey, covering 8 banks. Following this successful partnership, an expansion to offer DCB in MEA, via TPAY's network connections, took place covering PUBG Mobile and other new games. This partnership will cover expanding more launches across MEA via TPAY’s DCB & DWB network.

Today, MENA is one of the fastest growing regions in Gaming in the world, with over 377 million estimated gamers with a projection to reach $5 billion in 2025. This, coupled with the fact that people under the age of 25 make up close to half the population, has resulted in the gaming market seeing significant growth over the past years. Thus, this surge is attracting more international players, both publishers and development companies – into the region – creating an opportunity that we hope to capitalize on.

The META region represents a major untapped opportunity for gaming companies around the world. Together with TPAY’s simple but transformative technology and end-to-end solution all game developers can connect to potential of millions of gamers and offer them the most secure, accessible, and seamless payment methods in the region.

Işık Uman, TPAY Group CEO, comments: “The Middle East gaming market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% from 2023 to 2028, yet companies outside of this region have underestimated its potential - until now. Expanding our partnership with one of the largest game publishers, Tencent, will allow the company to reach a much larger audience and further grow their business in this region. This partnership will further reinforce TPAY as being THE CONNECTOR, bringing the unconnected into the digital world.”

