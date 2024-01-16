Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 02

Company announcement no. 03



In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 02 the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 2,704,100 293,140,396 08 January 2024 2,500 109.57 273,925 09 January 2024 1,700 110.86 188,462 10 January 2024 2,000 110.60 221,200 11 January 2024 2,000 111.50 223,000 12 January 2024 1,800 113.77 204,786 Total week 02 10,000 1,111,373 Total accumulated 2,714,100 294,251,769

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 2,882,060 treasury shares. equal to 2.39 % of the Bank’s share capital.



Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum. Head of Investor Relations. on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation



