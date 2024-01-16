Europe Third-Party Logistics Market Report 2024-2028: Market to Grow by $96.42 Billion - Emergence of Big Data Fueling Growth

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Third-Party Logistics Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The third-party logistics market in Europe is forecasted to grow by USD 96.42 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.13%

This study identifies the emergence of big data as one of the prime reasons driving the third-party logistics market in Europe growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by the growing complexity of in-house logistics operations, cost reduction advantages of utilizing 3PL services, and growth in the automobile and auto components industry. Also, growth in online retailing and an increase in M and A activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the third-party logistics market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading third-party logistics market in Europe vendors. Also, the third-party logistics market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Third-party logistics (3PL) market in Europe 2018 - 2022

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Service Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.7 Food and beverages and others - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user



7 Market Segmentation by Service

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Service

7.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Warehousing and distribution - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Inventory management and others - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.6 Market opportunity by Service



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.4 France - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.5 UK - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.6 Italy - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.8 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

