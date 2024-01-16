Guided Bone Regeneration Market Value to cross US$ 1.2 billion Mark by 2034|Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The guided bone regeneration market was estimated to be worth US$661.4 million globally in 2019. According to recent survey reports on guided bone regeneration industries, the market is likely to generate around US$ 786.4 million in sales in 2024. The adoption of guided bone regeneration is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2024 and 2034.



The guided bone regeneration industry is expected to reach around US$1,243.5 million by 2034, owing to the increased worldwide demand for dental implants. The rising prevalence of dental issues and the increasing global geriatric population contribute significantly to the demand for guided bone regeneration procedures. With age, the incidence of conditions necessitating bone regeneration, such as periodontitis, tends to rise.

Advancements in dental implant technologies fuel the adoption of guided bone regeneration as a preparatory measure, enhancing the success rates of implant procedures. Moreover, the growing awareness among both patients and practitioners regarding the benefits of GBR in facilitating bone growth and ensuring implant stability further propels market expansion.

The guided bone regeneration industry is presented with exciting opportunities that pave the way for growth and innovation. One such opportunity lies in the expansion of GBR applications beyond traditional dentistry. The integration of guided bone regeneration techniques in orthopedic and maxillofacial surgeries broadens the scope of its utility, opening up new revenue streams.

Advancements in biomaterials and biotechnology offer the potential to enhance the effectiveness and safety of GBR procedures. The trend towards personalized medicine and the development of bioactive materials present avenues for tailoring guided bone regeneration solutions to individual patient needs. As the industry embraces these opportunities, it can chart a course toward greater versatility and effectiveness.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 1,243.5 million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 4.7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 32 Tables No. of Figures 160 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Global Guided Bone Regeneration Market Study Report

The North American market is expected to garner around US$ 326 million in 2024.

In North America, the United States dominates with 87.2% of the regional market share for guided bone regeneration techniques.

The guide bone regeneration industry in the United States is projected to expand with a CAGR of 5.1% through 2034.

Canada follows the United States in North America guided bone regeneration industry landscape with a market valuation of US$ 22 million in 2024.

China is the leading country in East Asia for adoption of guided bone regeneration with a market valuation of US$ 47 million in 2024.

Over the next ten years, the guided bone regeneration industry is poised to develop at 6.1% CAGR.

Competitive Landscape for Guided Bone Regeneration Market Players

The market competition among guided bone regeneration industries is currently moderate as very few players are able to invest in research of development activities for healthcare sector. However, this trend is gradually changing as government organizations in emerging economies are supporting start-ups that are trying to enter the dental-guided bone regeneration membrane market.

“With the ongoing improvements in dental regenerative therapies or methods and material science, the guided bone regeneration market players are achieving new heights. Global GBR market insights also reveal that directed bone regeneration is now the preferred approach for stimulating bone formation and ensuring implant success at most of the dental clinics, “– says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Baxter International Inc.

Medtronic

Stryker Corp.

Integra LifeSciences

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Dentsply Sirona

botiss biomaterials GmbH

Geistlich Pharma AG

Biotech Dental

Dentegris GmbH

GENOSS Co., Ltd.

Osstem Implant

Recent Developments by the Guided Bone Regeneration Industry Participants

In July 2023, Osstem Implant added OssMem, in its guided bone regeneration (GBR) product line that is available in Europe. Osstem also claims that this novel resorbable membrane, which comes in soft and hard varieties, offers a superior barrier for the creation of new bone.

Country-wise Insights

Why does the US dominate the market for guided bone regeneration globally?

"The United States is home to numerous International GBR Industries."

It is projected that the North American market as a whole, which includes the US, Canada, and Mexico, will bring in about US$ 326 million in sales by 2024. Nearly 41.4% of the overall demand created in the year is anticipated to be contributed by the guided bone regeneration industry operators in these three nations.



The United States is the dominating market for guided bone regeneration operations in North America. Nearly 87.2% of the regional market share is contributed by US industry participants. Over the next 10 years, an average annual growth rate of 5.1% is expected for the industries.

Modern materials that support periodontal bone repair are being included by American companies following the use of biomaterial advancements in guided bone regeneration techniques. It is anticipated that the guided bone regeneration market in the United States would grow from US$ 284 million in 2024 to US$ 465 million by 2034.

It is projected that in 2024, the dental-guided bone regeneration membrane market in Canada will account for 6.8% of the North American market. The predicted value of the Canadian market as a whole in terms of net worth for 2024 is approximately US$ 22 million. Because orthopaedic and maxillofacial procedures are becoming more and more important in the nation, the regional market is expected to rise at a 4.7% CAGR through 2034.

