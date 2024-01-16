Global Dental Insurance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030: USD 390.3 Billion Value by 2030 with a 9.3% CAGR, New Report Analyzes Regional Trends and Demographic Shifts

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dental Insurance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Coverage (Dental Preferred Provider Organizations, Dental Health Maintenance Organizations), Type (Major, Basic), Demographic, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dental insurance market size is expected to reach USD 390.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.3%, according to the report. The expansion can be attributed to dental care awareness, rising cost of dental treatment, and an aging population requiring constant dental care. According to the World Health Organization, oral health differs over the entire course of life starting from early life until old age. Thus, it is one of the integral parts of general health as well as providing support to individuals. Elevating awareness regarding dental health can provide confidence and also help an individual maintain good oral health. Thereby this trend directly impacts the demand for dental insurance as individuals are opting for good dental treatments.







Aging population is expected to drive market growth in the coming years. Dental issues in the elderly population are high. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2021 almost all adults aged 65 years and above had a tooth cavity and every 1 in 5 individuals had untreated tooth decay.

The elderly require more dental care due to increased incidences of tooth loss and other oral diseases as compared to the younger individuals and hence they seek dental insurance coverage to manage the costs associated with the treatment. Thereby, such factors are elevating the growth of the dental insurance industry.



Dental Insurance Market Report Highlights

Based on coverage, the DPPO segment dominated the market in 2022. The dental preferred provider organizations deliver various dental services to the members through a network of contracted dental care providers. The plan covers most of the dental preventive as well as diagnostic services

Based on type, the preventive segment dominated the market in 2022. Preventive care includes various services that can prevent an individual from developing dental diseases hence it is one of the most opted treatments individuals prefer

Based on demographics, the senior citizen segment dominated the market, accounting for over 41.0% of the total revenue. The key factors contributing to the growth include the high incidence of dental & gum diseases and tooth loss among them

The adult segment is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the changing awareness trends toward oral care and higher demand for preventive treatments

North America held the largest market share of 43.0% in 2022. Advanced healthcare infrastructure, regulatory expertise, and high research and development investments are some major contributors to regional market growth

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $194.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $390.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global

