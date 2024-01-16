Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S publishes financial calendar

Ress Life Investments A/S
Nybrogade 12
DK-1203 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
www.resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 16 January 2024
Corporate Announcement 2/2024
Ress Life Investments A/S publishes financial calendar
The current financial year runs from 1 January to 31 December.
Financial Calendar
20th March 2024 Annual Report ending 31 December 2023
17th April 2024 Annual General Meeting
22nd August 2024 Interim financial statement for the period from 1 January 2024 through 30 June 2024
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.
Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 27
Attachment