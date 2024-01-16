Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S publishes financial calendar

Ress Life Investments A/S

Nybrogade 12

DK-1203 Copenhagen K

Denmark

CVR nr. 33593163

www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 16 January 2024

Corporate Announcement 2/2024

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes financial calendar

The current financial year runs from 1 January to 31 December.

Financial Calendar



20th March 2024 Annual Report ending 31 December 2023

17th April 2024 Annual General Meeting

22nd August 2024 Interim financial statement for the period from 1 January 2024 through 30 June 2024

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com

Tel + 46 8 545 282 27

Attachment