Global Military Augmented Reality (MAR) Technologies Market Report 2024-2034: Insights Into the $1.32B Industry by Component, Software, Hardware, Platform, Application and Region

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Augmented Reality (MAR) Technologies Market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Overall world revenue for the Military Augmented Reality (MAR) Technologies Market, 2024 to 2034 in terms of value the market will surpass US$1.32 billion in 2024, the report calculates. The report predicts strong revenue growth through to 2034.



Enhanced Situational Awareness: A Battlefield Revolution



Augmented reality (AR) technologies redefine the battlefield by significantly enhancing situational awareness. AR-enabled devices, such as smart helmets with heads-up displays, offer real-time overlays of digital information onto the physical environment. For example, soldiers can view maps, identify enemy positions, and track friendly forces without diverting their attention from the battlefield. This revolutionizes decision-making, enabling quicker responses to evolving scenarios and improving overall mission effectiveness. The seamless integration of AR into military operations transforms how information is presented and absorbed, providing a comprehensive and dynamic understanding of the operational landscape.



Vulnerable to Cyber Attacks can Restrain Market Growth



One significant restraining factor for the Military Augmented Reality (MAR) Technologies Market is its vulnerability to cyberattacks. As MAR technology becomes increasingly interconnected and data-dependent, it opens up new attack vectors for cyber threats. Ensuring the security of these systems is paramount, given the sensitive military information and operations they support. Any breach or compromise in MAR systems could have severe consequences, jeopardizing national security and military missions. To mitigate this risk, substantial resources must be allocated to developing and maintaining robust cybersecurity measures. These measures add complexity and cost to the deployment of MAR technology and can potentially hinder its adoption by military organizations. Additionally, concerns about cybersecurity can lead to delays in the approval and implementation of MAR solutions, as defence agencies prioritize ensuring the integrity and confidentiality of their systems.



What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

How is the military augmented reality (MAR) technologies market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the military augmented reality (MAR) technologies market?

How will each military augmented reality (MAR) technologies submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2034?

How will the market shares for each military augmented reality (MAR) technologies submarket develop from 2024 to 2034?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2024 to 2034?

Will leading military augmented reality (MAR) technologies markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2034 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2034?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the military augmented reality (MAR) technologies projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2024 and 2034? What are the implications of military augmented reality (MAR) technologies projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the military augmented reality (MAR) technologies market?

Where is the military augmented reality (MAR) technologies market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

You need to discover how this will impact the military augmented reality (MAR) technologies market today, and over the next 10 years:

The 430-page report provides 134 tables and 206 charts/graphs exclusively to you.

The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them - NOW.

It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.

It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.

This report tells you TODAY how the military augmented reality (MAR) technologies market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.



Forecasts to 2034 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

In addition to revenue forecasting to 2034, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising military augmented reality (MAR) technologies prices and recent developments.

This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, "V", "L", "W" and "U" are discussed in this report.



Segments Covered in the Report

Market Segment by Component

Hardware

Software

Market Segment by Software

Augmented Reality (AR) Software Platforms

AR Content Management Systems

AR Development Kits and Tools

Market Segment by Hardware

Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs)

Smart Glasses

Augmented Reality (AR) Sensors and Cameras

Wearable Computing Devices

Market Segment by Platform

Dismounted Soldier

Land Vehicle

Naval Vessel

Aircraft

Other Platform

Market Segment by Application

Tactical Decision Support

Training and Simulation

Situational Awareness

Maintenance and Repair

Navigation

Other Application

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

Russia

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Military Augmented Reality (MAR) Technologies Market, 2024 to 2034, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth:

Atheer Inc.

BAE Systems PLC

Collins Aerospace

Elbit Systems Ltd

Intel Corporation

Lenovo Group Limited

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Magic Leap, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

RealWear, Inc.

Sony Group Corporation

Thales Group

Trimble Inc.

Vuzix Corporation

How will the Military Augmented Reality (MAR) Technologies Market, 2024 to 2034 report help you?



In summary, the 400+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for Military Augmented Reality (MAR) Technologies Market, 2024 to 2034 Market, with forecasts for component, software, hardware, platform, and application, each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for four regional and 20 key national markets - See forecasts for the Military Augmented Reality (MAR) Technologies Market, 2024 to 2034 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Military Augmented Reality (MAR) Technologies Market, 2024 to 2034.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only this report contains, staying informed with invaluable business intelligence.



Companies Mentioned in the Report

Atheer Inc.

BAE Systems PLC

Collins Aerospace

Elbit Systems Ltd

Intel Corporation

Lenovo Group Limited

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Magic Leap, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

RealWear, Inc.

Sony Group Corporation

Thales Group

Trimble Inc.

Vuzix Corporation

Augmenti

Avegant Corporation

DAQRI LLC

Epson America, Inc.

Google LLC

Hamar company

Kopin Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Oculus Rift

ODG (Osterhout Design Group)

Panasonic Corporation

PTC Inc.

Recon Instruments Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Upskill (formerly APX Labs)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o1ehpd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.