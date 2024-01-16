Mimecast Announces New CEO

LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (Mimecast), an advanced email and collaboration security company, announced today the appointment of Marc van Zadelhoff as CEO, with Mimecast Co-Founder and current CEO Peter Bauer remaining a key collaborator as a member of the Board. Bauer, a key Mimecast shareholder, will continue to be an active advisor to Marc and the company.



“I’ve loved leading Mimecast from our founding in 2003 to our current position as a globally recognized, award-winning cybersecurity company. After an amazing and busy 21 years I am looking forward to pursuing my personal interests in addressing climate-change, environmental and social justice, and supporting young entrepreneurs. I am pleased to pass the leadership torch to Marc, whom I’ve known and respected for almost a decade and look forward to the company’s continued success under his leadership,” said Bauer.

Marc van Zadelhoff joins the company with nearly 25 years in the cybersecurity space, leading a range of organizations, most notably as CEO of Devo, a cloud-native security analytics company, COO at LogMeIn, and as one of the founders of IBM Security – serving as GM / CEO of the $2.5B, 8,000-person business unit he helped found. Marc brings a unique perspective to the company, with an emphasis on creating customer value and operational excellence.

"I’m drawn to Mimecast because it protects against today’s most urgent cybersecurity threats, namely: employees collaborating in an ever more dangerous world. Peter and the team have masterfully positioned Mimecast to help solve the problem of human risk. Joining now is super exciting to me. Mimecast has strong momentum, a world-class leadership team and a proven track record of delivering innovative solutions. In the coming months I will be meeting with customers and partners, getting to know Mimecast employees, and ensuring that we continue to deliver on our promise,” said Van Zadelhoff.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we thank Peter for his exceptional leadership and impact to Mimecast, navigating it from a venture-backed start-up to a cloud leader in the email and collaboration cybersecurity market,” said Michail Zekkos, Board Chair. “We couldn’t be more delighted to welcome Marc as Mimecast’s new CEO to lead the company forward in this exciting product innovation journey centered around its customers, channel partners and employees. Mimecast has never been stronger and better positioned to benefit from Marc’s long and successful cybersecurity-centered track-record.”

Marc will start his role as CEO on Monday, January 22nd.

