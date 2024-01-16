Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results

Significant increase in net interest income, robust loan growth, and ongoing strength in asset quality metrics highlight the year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $20.0 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with net income of $21.8 million, or $1.37 per diluted share, for the respective prior-year period. For the full-year 2023, Mercantile reported net income of $82.2 million, or $5.13 per diluted share, compared with net income of $61.1 million, or $3.85 per diluted share, for the full-year 2022.

“We are very pleased to report another year of outstanding financial results,” said Robert B. Kaminski, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile. “Our robust operating performance was driven by a substantial increase in net interest income, which was up approximately 22 percent in 2023 compared to 2022 mainly due to a higher net interest margin and solid commercial loan and residential mortgage loan growth. As demonstrated by the continuing growth in the loan portfolio and sustained strength in asset quality metrics, our lending team remains focused on meeting the credit needs of existing clients and developing relationships with new customers while adhering to sound underwriting practices. We believe our strong overall financial condition positions us to successfully meet challenges arising from changing operating environments.”

Full-year highlights include:

  • Substantial increase in net interest income depicting net interest margin expansion and loan growth
  • Notable increases in several treasury management fee income categories
  • Strong commercial loan and residential mortgage loan growth
  • Sustained strength in commercial loan pipeline
  • Ongoing low levels of nonperforming assets, past due loans, and loan charge-offs
  • Solid capital position
  • Announced higher first quarter 2024 regular cash dividend, representing increases of approximately 3 percent and 6 percent from the dividends paid during the fourth and first quarters of 2023, respectively

Operating Results

Total revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was $57.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, down $1.5 million, or 2.6 percent, from $58.5 million during the prior-year fourth quarter. Net interest income during the fourth quarter of 2023 was $48.7 million, down $2.0 million, or 4.0 percent, from $50.7 million during the respective 2022 period as increased yields on earning assets and loan growth were more than offset by a higher cost of funds. Noninterest income totaled $8.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, up $0.5 million, or 6.3 percent, from $7.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in noninterest income reflected higher levels of virtually all fee income categories.

The net interest margin was 3.92 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023, down from 4.30 percent in the prior-year fourth quarter. The yield on average earning assets was 5.95 percent during the current-year fourth quarter, an increase from 4.95 percent during the respective 2022 period. The higher yield on average earning assets primarily resulted from an increased yield on loans. The yield on loans was 6.53 percent during the fourth quarter of 2023, up from 5.49 percent during the fourth quarter of 2022 mainly due to higher interest rates on variable-rate commercial loans resulting from the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) significantly raising the targeted federal funds rate in an effort to curb elevated inflation levels. The FOMC increased the targeted federal funds rate by 225 basis points during the period of November 2022 through July 2023, during which time average variable-rate commercial loans represented approximately 65 percent of average total commercial loans.

The cost of funds was 2.03 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023, up from 0.65 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to higher costs of deposits and borrowed funds, reflecting the impact of the rising interest rate environment, and a change in funding mix, mainly consisting of a decrease in noninterest-bearing and lower-cost deposits and an increase in higher-cost money market accounts and time deposits, driven by deposit migration and new deposit relationships.

Total revenue was $226 million during 2023, up $35.4 million, or 18.6 percent, from $190 million during 2022. Net interest income during 2023 was $194 million, up $35.3 million, or 22.3 percent, from $158 million during 2022 primarily due to an improved net interest margin and loan growth. Excluding gains on the sales of other real estate owned during 2023 and a bank owned life insurance claim in 2022, noninterest income was up $0.2 million in 2023 compared to 2022, mainly reflecting growth in credit and debit card income, interest rate swap income, bank owned life insurance income, and payroll processing fees, which more than offset lower levels of mortgage banking income and service charges on accounts.

The net interest margin was 4.05 percent in 2023, up from 3.32 percent in the prior-year. The yield on average earning assets was 5.68 percent during 2023, an increase from 3.82 percent during 2022. The higher yield on average earning assets primarily resulted from an increased yield on loans. The yield on loans was 6.25 percent during 2023, up from 4.50 percent during 2022 mainly due to higher interest rates on variable-rate commercial loans resulting from the FOMC substantially raising the targeted federal funds rate in an effort to reduce elevated inflation levels. The FOMC increased the targeted federal funds rate by 525 basis points during the period of March 2022 through July 2023, during which time average variable-rate commercial loans represented approximately 64 percent of average total commercial loans.

The cost of funds rose from 0.50 percent in 2022 to 1.63 percent in 2023 primarily due to higher costs of deposits and borrowings, stemming from the increased interest rate environment, and a change in funding mix, mainly consisting of a decrease in noninterest-bearing and lower-cost deposits and an increase in time deposits, reflecting deposit migration and new deposit relationships.

Mercantile recorded provisions for credit losses of $1.8 million and $3.1 million during the fourth quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. During all of 2023 and 2022, Mercantile recorded provisions for credit losses of $7.7 million and $6.6 million, respectively. The provision expense recorded during the 2023 periods primarily reflected allocations necessitated by net loan growth, slower residential mortgage loan prepayment rates and the associated extended average life of the portfolio, and changes in environmental factors reflecting heightened inherent risk in the commercial construction loan portfolio. The provision expense recorded during the 2022 periods was necessitated by the net increase in required reserve levels stemming from changes to several environmental factors that largely reflected enhanced inherent risk within the commercial loan and residential mortgage loan portfolios, loan growth, and increased specific reserves for certain distressed loan relationships. A higher reserve for residential mortgage loans reflecting slower principal prepayment rates also impacted provision expense during 2022. Economic forecasts were relatively stable during 2023 and 2022.

Noninterest income totaled $8.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $7.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2022. Noninterest income during 2023 was $32.1 million, representing a marginal increase from the amount recorded during 2022. Gains on sales of other real estate owned totaling $0.4 million were included in noninterest income during 2023, while a bank owned life insurance claim of $0.5 million was included in noninterest income during 2022. The increase in noninterest income during the fourth quarter of 2023 stemmed from increases in virtually all fee income categories. The higher level of noninterest income during 2023 primarily reflected increased credit and debit card income, interest rate swap income, bank owned life insurance income, and payroll processing fees, which more than offset decreased mortgage banking income and service charges on accounts. The growth in credit and debit card income and payroll servicing fees during the 2023 periods mainly resulted from the successful marketing of products and services to existing and new customers. The decline in service charges on accounts year over year reflected a higher earnings credit rate in response to the increasing interest rate environment.

Noninterest expense totaled $29.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $28.5 million during the prior-year fourth quarter.   Noninterest expense during 2023 was $115 million, compared to $108 million during 2022. Overhead costs during the fourth quarter of 2023 included contributions to The Mercantile Bank Foundation (“Foundation”) and one-time employee benefit and facility-related costs totaling $1.1 million, while overhead costs during the fourth quarter of 2022 included a $1.0 million contribution to the Foundation. Overhead costs during 2023 included contributions to the Foundation, a loss on the sale of a former branch facility, and the aforementioned one-time employee benefit and facility-related costs totaling $1.8 million, while overhead costs during 2022 included contributions to the Foundation and a loss on the sale of a former branch facility totaling $1.8 million. Excluding these transactions, the increases in noninterest expense during the 2023 periods primarily stemmed from larger salary costs, reflecting annual merit pay increases and market adjustments, as well as lower residential mortgage loan deferred salary costs. The increases in overhead costs during the 2023 periods also resulted from higher allocations to the reserve for unfunded loan commitments and higher levels of Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance premiums, reflecting an increased industry-wide assessment rate, interest rate swap collateral holding costs, health insurance claims, and occupancy costs. A larger bonus accrual also contributed to the higher level of noninterest expense during the full-year 2023.

Mr. Kaminski commented, “The notable increase in net interest income during 2023 compared to the previous year primarily reflected a significantly improved net interest margin and continuing loan portfolio expansion. We are pleased with the growth in several key fee income categories, reflecting the effective marketing of treasury management products and services, and remain committed to growing in a cost-conscious manner. Overhead cost control continues to be a top priority, and we regularly review our expense structure to identify opportunities to enhance operating efficiency while continuing to provide our clients with exceptional service and a wide array of market-leading products and services to meet their banking needs.”

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2023, total assets were $5.35 billion, up $481 million from December 31, 2022. Total loans increased $387 million, or 9.9 percent, during 2023, mainly reflecting growth in commercial loans and residential mortgage loans of $267 million and $121 million, respectively. Commercial loans and residential mortgage loans were up $178 million and $20.6 million, respectively, during the fourth quarter of 2023.   Commercial loans, which grew 8.5 percent during 2023, increased despite the full payoffs and partial paydowns of certain larger relationships, which aggregated approximately $44 million and $291 million during the fourth quarter and all of 2023, respectively. The payoffs and paydowns primarily stemmed from customers using excess cash flows generated within their operations to make line of credit and unscheduled term loan principal paydowns, as well as from refinancing debt on the secondary market and sales of assets. Interest-earning deposits increased $25.2 million during 2023, in large part reflecting a strategic initiative to enhance on-balance sheet liquidity.

As of December 31, 2023, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans, which are expected to be funded over the next 12 to 18 months, and residential construction loans, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 months, totaled $311 million and $46 million, respectively.

Ray Reitsma, President of Mercantile Bank, noted, “We are very pleased with the strong level of commercial loan growth during 2023, especially when considering the significant amounts of full and partial paydowns that occurred during the year. Growth in commercial and industrial loans afforded members of our sales team with additional opportunities to enhance commercial banking-related fee income through the marketing of treasury management products and services and acquire local deposits. We believe future commercial loan expansion levels will continue to be solid in light of our robust loan pipeline and line availability on construction loans. The residential mortgage loan portfolio grew throughout 2023, as it did during all of 2022, despite persistent market challenges, including limited inventory levels and the higher interest rate environment.”

Commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans together represented approximately 58 percent of total commercial loans as of December 31, 2023, a level that has remained relatively consistent with prior periods and in line with our expectations.

Total deposits as of December 31, 2023, were $3.90 billion, up $188 million, or 5.1 percent, from December 31, 2022.   Local deposits and brokered deposits increased $19.7 million and $168 million, respectively, during 2023. Wholesale funds were $636 million, or approximately 14 percent of total funds, at December 31, 2023, compared to $308 million, or approximately 7 percent of total funds, at December 31, 2022.   Wholesale funds totaling $431 million were obtained during 2023 to increase on-balance sheet liquidity and offset loan growth, seasonal deposit withdrawals, and wholesale fund maturities. Noninterest-bearing checking accounts represented approximately 32 percent of total deposits as of December 31, 2023, which is similar to pre-pandemic levels.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $3.6 million, or less than 0.1 percent of total assets, at December 31, 2023, compared to $5.9 million, or 0.1 percent of total assets, at September 30, 2023, and $7.7 million, or 0.2 percent of total assets, at December 31, 2022.

The level of past due loans remains nominal, and the dollar volume of loan relationships on the internal watch list declined marginally during 2023.   During the fourth quarter of 2023, loan charge-offs totaled $0.1 million while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs equaled $0.2 million, providing for net loan recoveries of $0.1 million, or an annualized 0.01 percent of average total loans. During the full-year 2023, loan charge-offs of $0.9 million slightly exceeded recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs, providing for a negligible level of net loan charge-offs.

Mr. Reitsma remarked, “Our asset quality measures stayed strong throughout 2023, demonstrating our sustained commitment to underwriting loans in a sound and vigilant manner and our borrowers’ abilities to effectively address issues stemming from the current operating environment, including higher interest rates and related increase in debt service requirements. We believe our robust loan review program and focus on early recognition and reporting of deteriorating credit relationships should position us to identify any emerging credit issues and limit the impact of such on our overall financial condition. Our residential mortgage loan and consumer loan portfolios have not exhibited any systemic credit problems, such as elevated delinquency levels, and we remain pleased with the performance of both portfolio segments.”

Capital Position

Shareholders’ equity totaled $522 million as of December 31, 2023, up $80.7 million from year-end 2022. Mercantile Bank maintained a “well-capitalized” position as of December 31, 2023, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.4 percent, compared to 13.7 percent as of December 31, 2022. At year-end 2023, Mercantile Bank had approximately $177 million in excess of the 10 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be categorized as a “well-capitalized” institution.  

All of Mercantile’s investments are categorized as available-for-sale. As of December 31, 2023, the net unrealized loss on these investments totaled $63.9 million, resulting in an after-tax reduction to equity capital of $50.5 million. Although unrealized gains and losses on investments are excluded from regulatory capital ratio calculations, our excess capital over the minimum regulatory requirement to be considered a “well-capitalized” institution would approximate $127 million on an adjusted basis.

Mercantile reported 16,125,662 total shares outstanding at December 31, 2023.

Mr. Kaminski concluded, “As evidenced by our Board of Directors’ declaration of an increased first quarter 2024 regular cash dividend earlier today, we remain committed to providing shareholders with meaningful cash returns on their investments while supporting sustained loan growth. We believe our robust overall financial condition, including a strong capital position, pristine asset quality metrics, solid operating performance, and significant loan origination prospects, should allow us to effectively address any issues resulting from shifting economic conditions. Our strong financial condition throughout all of 2023, along with expected loan portfolio expansion, give us confidence that solid operating results can be attained in future periods as we strive to remain a steady and profitable performer.”

Investor Presentation

Mercantile has prepared presentation materials that management intends to use during its previously announced fourth quarter 2023 conference call on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and from time to time thereafter in presentations about the company’s operations and performance. These materials, which are available for viewing in the Investor Relations section of Mercantile’s website at www.mercbank.com, have been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this press release.

About Mercantile Bank Corporation

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank.  Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals, and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff.   Mercantile has assets of approximately $5.4 billion and operates 43 banking offices.   Mercantile Bank Corporation’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “MBWM.” For more information about Mercantile, visit www.mercbank.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @MercBank and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/merc-bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar references to future periods. Any such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties.   Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements.   Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; increasing rates of inflation and slower growth rates or recession; significant declines in the value of commercial real estate; market volatility; demand for products and services; climate impacts; labor markets; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional financial services companies; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws and other laws and regulations applicable to us; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; potential cyber-attacks, information security breaches and other criminal activities; litigation liabilities; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of existing or future contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; damage to our reputation resulting from adverse publicity, regulatory actions, litigation, operational failures, and the failure to meet client expectations and other facts; the transition from LIBOR to SOFR; changes in the national and local economies; unstable political and economic environments; disease outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health threats, and measures implemented to combat them; and other factors, including those expressed as risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission.   Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

 Robert B. Kaminski, Jr.
President and CEO
616-726-1502
rkaminski@mercbank.com 
Charles Christmas
Executive Vice President and CFO
616-726-1202
cchristmas@mercbank.com
   



       
Mercantile Bank Corporation      
Fourth Quarter 2023 Results      
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
       
  DECEMBER 31, DECEMBER 31, DECEMBER 31,
  2023 2022 2021
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks$70,408,000 $61,894,000 $59,405,000 
Other interest-earning assets 60,125,000  34,878,000  915,755,000 
Total cash and cash equivalents 130,533,000  96,772,000  975,160,000 
       
Securities available for sale 617,092,000  602,936,000  592,743,000 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 21,513,000  17,721,000  18,002,000 
Mortgage loans held for sale 18,607,000  3,565,000  16,117,000 
       
Loans 4,303,758,000  3,916,619,000  3,453,459,000 
Allowance for credit losses (49,914,000) (42,246,000) (35,363,000)
Loans, net 4,253,844,000  3,874,373,000  3,418,096,000 
       
Premises and equipment, net 50,928,000  51,476,000  57,298,000 
Bank owned life insurance 85,668,000  80,727,000  75,242,000 
Goodwill 49,473,000  49,473,000  49,473,000 
Other assets 125,566,000  95,576,000  55,618,000 
       
Total assets$5,353,224,000 $4,872,619,000 $5,257,749,000 
       
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing$1,247,640,000 $1,604,750,000 $1,677,952,000 
Interest-bearing 2,653,278,000  2,108,061,000  2,405,241,000 
Total deposits 3,900,918,000  3,712,811,000  4,083,193,000 
       
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 229,734,000  194,340,000  197,463,000 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 467,910,000  308,263,000  374,000,000 
Subordinated debentures 49,644,000  48,958,000  48,244,000 
Subordinated notes 88,971,000  88,628,000  73,646,000 
Accrued interest and other liabilities 93,902,000  78,211,000  24,644,000 
Total liabilities 4,831,079,000  4,431,211,000  4,801,190,000 
       
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Common stock 295,106,000  290,436,000  285,752,000 
Retained earnings 277,526,000  216,313,000  174,536,000 
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (50,487,000) (65,341,000) (3,729,000)
Total shareholders' equity 522,145,000  441,408,000  456,559,000 
       
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$5,353,224,000 $4,872,619,000 $5,257,749,000 
       



Mercantile Bank Corporation            
Fourth Quarter 2023 Results            
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
             
 THREE MONTHS ENDEDTHREE MONTHS ENDEDTWELVE MONTHS ENDEDTWELVE MONTHS ENDED
 December 31, 2023December 31, 2022December 31, 2023December 31, 2022
INTEREST INCOME            
Loans, including fees$ 68,876,000 $ 53,787,000 $ 253,108,000 $ 166,848,000 
Investment securities  3,312,000   2,841,000   12,704,000   10,337,000 
Other interest-earning assets  1,615,000   1,650,000   5,546,000   4,654,000 
Total interest income  73,803,000   58,278,000   271,358,000   181,839,000 
             
INTEREST EXPENSE            
Deposits  19,015,000   4,040,000   55,444,000   10,037,000 
Short-term borrowings  781,000   141,000   2,847,000   294,000 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  3,252,000   1,595,000   11,367,000   7,125,000 
Other borrowed money  2,106,000   1,845,000   8,155,000   6,139,000 
Total interest expense  25,154,000   7,621,000   77,813,000   23,595,000 
             
Net interest income  48,649,000   50,657,000   193,545,000   158,244,000 
             
Provision for credit losses  1,800,000   3,050,000   7,700,000   6,550,000 
             
Net interest income after            
provision for credit losses  46,849,000   47,607,000   185,845,000   151,694,000 
             
NONINTEREST INCOME            
Service charges on accounts  1,543,000   1,463,000   4,954,000   5,952,000 
Mortgage banking income  1,766,000   1,673,000   7,595,000   8,664,000 
Credit and debit card income  2,197,000   2,115,000   8,914,000   8,216,000 
Interest rate swap income  1,224,000   1,141,000   3,946,000   3,488,000 
Payroll services  601,000   543,000   2,509,000   2,178,000 
Earnings on bank owned life insurance 276,000   368,000   1,500,000   1,678,000 
Gain on sale of other real estate owned 28,000   0   419,000   0 
Other income  665,000   502,000   2,306,000   1,901,000 
Total noninterest income  8,300,000   7,805,000   32,143,000   32,077,000 
             
NONINTEREST EXPENSE            
Salaries and benefits  18,400,000   17,282,000   68,801,000   65,124,000 
Occupancy  2,521,000   2,194,000   9,150,000   8,362,000 
Furniture and equipment  871,000   792,000   3,464,000   3,614,000 
Data processing costs  2,537,000   3,156,000   11,618,000   12,359,000 
Charitable foundation contributions  250,000   1,005,000   666,000   1,514,000 
Other expense  5,361,000   4,112,000   21,590,000   17,008,000 
Total noninterest expense  29,940,000   28,541,000   115,289,000   107,981,000 
             
Income before federal income            
tax expense  25,209,000   26,871,000   102,699,000   75,790,000 
             
Federal income tax expense  5,179,000   5,068,000   20,482,000   14,727,000 
             
Net Income$ 20,030,000 $ 21,803,000 $ 82,217,000 $ 61,063,000 
             
Basic earnings per share $1.25  $1.37  $5.13  $3.85 
Diluted earnings per share $1.25  $1.37  $5.13  $3.85 
             
Average basic shares outstanding  16,044,223   15,887,983   16,015,678   15,859,889 
Average diluted shares outstanding  16,044,223   15,887,983   16,015,678   15,859,901 
             



Mercantile Bank Corporation              
Fourth Quarter 2023 Results              
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarterly Year-To-Date
(dollars in thousands except per share data) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022    
  4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 2023 2022
EARNINGS              
Net interest income$48,649  48,961  47,551  48,384  50,657  193,545  158,244 
Provision for credit losses$1,800  3,300  2,000  600  3,050  7,700  6,550 
Noninterest income$8,300  9,246  7,645  6,952  7,805  32,143  32,077 
Noninterest expense$29,940  28,920  27,829  28,600  28,541  115,289  107,981 
Net income before federal income              
tax expense$25,209  25,987  25,367  26,136  26,871  102,699  75,790 
Net income$20,030  20,855  20,357  20,975  21,803  82,217  61,063 
Basic earnings per share$1.25  1.30  1.27  1.31  1.37  5.13  3.85 
Diluted earnings per share$1.25  1.30  1.27  1.31  1.37  5.13  3.85 
Average basic shares outstanding 16,044,223  16,018,419  16,003,372  15,996,138  15,887,983  16,015,678  15,859,889 
Average diluted shares outstanding 16,044,223  16,018,419  16,003,372  15,996,138  15,887,983  16,015,678  15,859,901 
               
PERFORMANCE RATIOS              
Return on average assets 1.52%  1.60%  1.64%  1.75%  1.75%  1.62%  1.21% 
Return on average equity 16.04%  17.07%  17.23%  18.76%  20.26%  17.24%  14.07% 
Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent) 3.92%  3.98%  4.05%  4.28%  4.30%  4.05%  3.32% 
Efficiency ratio 52.57%  49.68%  50.42%  51.69%  48.82%  51.08%  56.74% 
Full-time equivalent employees 651  643  665  633  630  651  630 
               
YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS             
Yield on loans 6.53%  6.37%  6.19%  5.90%  5.49%  6.25%  4.50% 
Yield on securities 2.18%  2.13%  2.00%  1.95%  1.91%  2.06%  1.72% 
Yield on other interest-earning assets5.31%  5.26%  4.88%  4.18%  3.60%  5.14%  1.05% 
Yield on total earning assets 5.95%  5.78%  5.61%  5.35%  4.95%  5.68%  3.82% 
Yield on total assets 5.61%  5.45%  5.30%  5.06%  4.68%  5.36%  3.60% 
Cost of deposits 1.94%  1.67%  1.36%  0.87%  0.42%  1.48%  0.26% 
Cost of borrowed funds 3.15%  2.98%  2.90%  2.51%  2.13%  2.90%  1.96% 
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.96%  2.69%  2.37%  1.72%  1.10%  2.47%  0.82% 
Cost of funds (total earning assets) 2.03%  1.80%  1.56%  1.07%  0.65%  1.63%  0.50% 
Cost of funds (total assets) 1.91%  1.70%  1.48%  1.01%  0.61%  1.54%  0.47% 
               
MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY              
Total mortgage loans originated$88,187  108,602  117,563  71,991  90,794  386,343  613,779 
Purchase mortgage loans originated$75,365  93,520  100,941  56,728  79,604  326,554  479,334 
Refinance mortgage loans originated$12,822  15,082  16,622  15,263  11,190  59,789  134,445 
Total saleable mortgage loans$59,135  69,305  50,734  24,904  29,948  204,078  217,763 
Income on sale of mortgage loans$1,487  2,386  1,570  950  1,401  6,393  8,135 
               
CAPITAL              
Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.91%  8.33%  8.43%  8.61%  8.12%  8.91%  8.12% 
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.84%  10.64%  10.73%  10.66%  10.09%  10.84%  10.09% 
Common equity risk-based capital ratio10.07%  10.41%  10.25%  10.25%  10.08%  10.07%  10.08% 
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.99%  11.38%  11.24%  11.27%  11.12%  10.99%  11.12% 
Total risk-based capital ratio 13.69%  14.21%  14.03%  14.11%  14.00%  13.69%  14.00% 
Tier 1 capital$570,730  554,634  537,802  520,918  503,855  570,730  503,855 
Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital$710,905  692,252  671,323  652,509  634,729  710,905  634,729 
Total risk-weighted assets$5,192,970  4,872,424  4,784,428  4,623,631  4,533,091  5,192,970  4,533,091 
Book value per common share$32.38  30.16  29.89  29.21  27.60  32.38  27.60 
Tangible book value per common share$29.31  27.06  26.78  26.09  24.47  29.31  24.47 
Cash dividend per common share$0.34  0.34  0.33  0.33  0.32  1.34  1.26 
               
ASSET QUALITY              
Gross loan charge-offs$53  243  461  106  72  863  292 
Recoveries$160  230  305  137  149  832  1,025 
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)$(107) 13  156  (31) (77) 31  (733)
Net loan charge-offs to average loans(0.01%) < 0.01%  0.02%  < (0.01%) (0.01%) < 0.01%  (0.02%)
Allowance for credit losses$49,914  48,008  44,721  42,877  42,246  49,914  42,246 
Allowance to loans 1.16%  1.17%  1.10%  1.08%  1.08%  1.16%  1.08% 
Nonperforming loans$3,415  5,889  2,099  7,782  7,728  3,415  7,728 
Other real estate/repossessed assets$200  51  661  661  0  200  0 
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.08%  0.14%  0.05%  0.20%  0.20%  0.08%  0.20% 
Nonperforming assets to total assets0.07%  0.11%  0.05%  0.17%  0.16%  0.07%  0.16% 
               
NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION            
Residential real estate:              
Land development$1  1  2  8  29  1  29 
Construction$0  0  0  0  124  0  124 
Owner occupied / rental$3,095  1,913  1,793  1,952  1,304  3,095  1,304 
Commercial real estate:              
Land development$0  0  0  0  0  0  0 
Construction$0  0  0  0  0  0  0 
Owner occupied$270  738  716  829  248  270  248 
Non-owner occupied$0  0  0  0  0  0  0 
Non-real estate:              
Commercial assets$249  3,288  249  5,654  6,023  249  6,023 
Consumer assets$0  0  0  0  0  0  0 
Total nonperforming assets$3,615  5,940  2,760  8,443  7,728  3,615  7,728 
               
NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON             
Beginning balance$5,940  2,760  8,443  7,728  1,416  7,728  2,468 
Additions$2,166  4,163  273  1,323  6,368  7,925  6,770 
Return to performing status$0  0  0  (31) 0  (31) (373)
Principal payments$(4,402) (166) (5,526) (515) (56) (10,609) (1,042)
Sale proceeds$(51) (661) 0  0  0  (712) 0 
Loan charge-offs$(38) (156) (430) (62) 0  (686) (95)
Valuation write-downs$0  0  0  0  0  0  0 
Ending balance$3,615  5,940  2,760  8,443  7,728  3,615  7,728 
               
LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION              
Commercial:              
Commercial & industrial$1,254,586  1,184,993  1,229,588  1,190,982  1,201,672  1,254,586  1,201,672 
Land development & construction$74,752  72,921  72,682  66,233  61,873  74,752  61,873 
Owner occupied comm'l R/E$717,667  671,083  659,201  630,186  639,192  717,667  639,192 
Non-owner occupied comm'l R/E$1,035,684  1,000,411  957,221  975,735  979,214  1,035,684  979,214 
Multi-family & residential rental$332,609  308,229  287,285  294,825  266,468  332,609  266,468 
Total commercial$3,415,298  3,237,637  3,205,977  3,157,961  3,148,419  3,415,298  3,148,419 
Retail:              
1-4 family mortgages$837,407  816,849  795,661  757,006  716,670  837,407  716,670 
Other consumer$51,053  49,890  50,205  50,561  51,530  51,053  51,530 
Total retail$888,460  866,739  845,866  807,567  768,200  888,460  768,200 
Total loans$4,303,758  4,104,376  4,051,843  3,965,528  3,916,619  4,303,758  3,916,619 
               
END OF PERIOD BALANCES              
Loans$4,303,758  4,104,376  4,051,843  3,965,528  3,916,619  4,303,758  3,916,619 
Securities$638,605  613,818  630,485  637,694  620,657  638,605  620,657 
Other interest-earning assets$60,125  201,436  138,663  10,787  34,878  60,125  34,878 
Total earning assets (before allowance)$5,002,488  4,919,630  4,820,991  4,614,009  4,572,154  5,002,488  4,572,154 
Total assets$5,353,224  5,251,012  5,137,587  4,895,874  4,872,619  5,353,224  4,872,619 
Noninterest-bearing deposits$1,247,640  1,309,672  1,371,633  1,376,782  1,604,750  1,247,640  1,604,750 
Interest-bearing deposits$2,653,278  2,591,063  2,385,156  2,221,236  2,108,061  2,653,278  2,108,061 
Total deposits$3,900,918  3,900,735  3,756,789  3,598,018  3,712,811  3,900,918  3,712,811 
Total borrowed funds$837,335  761,431  826,558  761,509  641,295  837,335  641,295 
Total interest-bearing liabilities$3,490,613  3,352,494  3,211,714  2,982,745  2,749,356  3,490,613  2,749,356 
Shareholders' equity$522,145  483,211  478,702  467,372  441,408  522,145  441,408 
               
AVERAGE BALANCES              
Loans$4,184,070  4,054,279  4,017,690  3,928,329  3,887,967  4,046,815  3,706,505 
Securities$618,517  626,714  634,607  627,628  606,390  626,842  613,365 
Other interest-earning assets$118,996  208,932  64,958  31,081  179,507  106,515  445,236 
Total earning assets (before allowance)$4,921,583  4,889,925  4,717,255  4,587,038  4,673,864  4,780,172  4,765,106 
Total assets$5,224,238  5,180,847  4,988,413  4,855,877  4,949,868  5,063,693  5,054,792 
Noninterest-bearing deposits$1,281,201  1,359,238  1,361,901  1,491,477  1,722,632  1,372,840  1,694,857 
Interest-bearing deposits$2,600,703  2,466,834  2,278,877  2,184,406  2,077,547  2,384,075  2,196,026 
Total deposits$3,881,904  3,826,072  3,640,778  3,675,883  3,800,179  3,756,915  3,890,883 
Total borrowed funds$773,491  806,376  827,105  676,724  667,864  771,286  692,434 
Total interest-bearing liabilities$3,374,194  3,273,210  3,105,982  2,861,130  2,745,411  3,155,361  2,888,460 
Shareholders' equity$495,431  484,624  473,983  453,524  426,897  477,027  433,858 