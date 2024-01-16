USI Consulting Group Acquires Burke Group

GLASTONBURY, Conn., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Consulting Group (“USICG”), a national industry-leading, full-service retirement plan consulting and benefits administration firm, today announced the acquisition of Rochester, New York-based Burke Group (“Burke”). Founded in 1989, Burke is a regional advisory services firm specializing in retirement plan consulting and administration, actuarial services and compensation consulting. As part of the deal, USICG will not acquire Burke's compensation consulting business, and Burke will exit this business upon joining USICG. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



“For more than 30 years, our team has maintained a strong identity as independent, thoughtful, transparent and objective advisors,” stated Burke Group’s Managing Principal, Patrick Burke. “I am confident this new partnership with USI Consulting Group, one of the largest national specialized retirement businesses in the U.S. and a premier provider of defined contribution and defined benefit plan consulting and administration services, will further enhance the value and expertise we deliver to our clients each day.”



USI Consulting Group President and CEO, Bill Tremko added: “We are thrilled to welcome the talented professionals from Burke Group to the USICG family and look forward to expanding our retirement consulting expertise throughout the upstate New York region.”



