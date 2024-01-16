Vietnam Construction Industry Databook Market: Developers Stalled more than a Thousand Projects in Vietnam Due to Funding Crisis in 2023

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume (area and units), Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Vietnam is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 13% during 2023-2027, with construction output expected to reach VND 903,403.4 billion by 2027.



The Vietnamese construction industry has been in a spot of bother in 2023. Rising construction material prices, higher debt taken by builders, and dampened demand during the pandemic period have resulted in the downfall of hundreds of construction firms in the Vietnamese market over the last few quarters.



To spur economic growth and development in the region, the Vietnamese government has been increasingly investment in transport infrastructure. Several projects were completed in H2 2023, with many more planned to be finished over the next two to three years. These infrastructure projects will, therefore, keep supporting the recovery of the struggling construction industry in Vietnam from the short to medium-term perspective.



Developers stalled more than a thousand projects in Vietnam due to funding crisis in 2023



The crackdown by the Vietnamese government on corruption, builders taking on too much debt, and dampened demand due to the pandemic outbreak are among the various factors that have triggered a property crisis in Vietnam. According to the construction ministry, the property crisis has affected more than 1,800 builders, forcing 340 companies into solvency in Q1 2023.

The Vietnamese Real Estate Association also revealed that the government has frozen the resources, leading to a funding crunch for developers in Vietnam. As a result, builders have suspended more than 1,200 real estate projects totaling US$34 billion. The association also revealed that each of the 63 provinces and cities in Vietnam has 20 suspended projects on average. The stoppage of construction activities at these projects is impacting the growth of the construction market in Vietnam.



Construction material prices further increased in H2 2023 in the Vietnamese market



Despite the government's attempts to boost demand for iron and steel by reducing supply through measures such as cutting public investment, defunding crucial projects, and emphasizing social housing initiatives, construction material prices have remained high in H1 2023. This has added further pressure on the growth of the construction market in Vietnam. In H1 2023, the surge in prices of construction materials resulted in many firms stalling their projects, as they were unwilling to take on the financial risks.



The development of major transport projects to support the recovery of the construction industry in Vietnam



The government has planned several infrastructure projects, including in the transport sector, which are slated for completion over the next two to three years in the Vietnamese market. This includes the development of the second phase of the North-South Expressway Project's Can Tho-Hau Giang-Ca Mau section. The project is poised to finish in 2025.

To spur economic development and attract global automakers in the region, where the EV market is experiencing strong growth, it remains crucial for the Vietnamese to provide better infrastructure. Consequently, the publisher expects the Vietnamese government to further increase its investment in the development of transport infrastructure over the next three to four years. The rising investment, coupled with global automakers setting up a manufacturing base in Vietnam, will, therefore, aid the growth of the broader construction market in Vietnam from the short to medium-term perspective.



