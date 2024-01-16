Global Newborn Screening Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Rising Shift from Traditional Newborn Screening to Advanced Technologies

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Newborn Screening Market by Product Technology Application End User - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global newborn screening market is projected to reach $2.49 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2030.



Following a comprehensive primary and secondary study and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, this report provides the key drivers, constraints, challenges, and opportunities of the industry. This market is driven by the rising prevalence of congenital heart diseases and genetic disorders, the increasing neonatal population, and the rising awareness regarding newborn screening.



Furthermore, emerging economies and government programs & legislation promoting newborn screening provide a significant growth opportunity for this market. However, the shortage of healthcare professionals and the emergence of non-invasive prenatal screening technologies may restrain the growth of this market. Additionally, ethical concerns related to newborn screening and the high costs of genomic newborn testing pose a major challenge for the players operating in this market.



Among products, in 2023, the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the newborn screening market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increased demand for consumables for newborn screening, repeat purchases of consumables for newborn screening and the availability of advanced kits.



Among technologies, in 2023, the tandem mass spectrometry segment is expected to account for the largest share of the newborn screening market. The increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, cost-effectiveness, high applicability, short turnaround time, ability to screen multiple diseases simultaneously, and technological advancements are expected to boost the growth of this segment.



Among applications, in 2023, the inherited disorders segment is expected to account for the largest share of the newborn screening market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to factors such as the high prevalence of inherited disorders among newborns, variations and mutations in the genes, inherited gene defects, and abnormality in genetic composition.



Among end users, in 2023, the hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the newborn screening market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to factors such as the high preference for hospitals as childbirth facilities, the growing newborn population, continuous improvements in healthcare infrastructure, utilization of advanced techniques, and the availability of skilled professionals.



In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global newborn screening market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region of the global newborn screening market.

