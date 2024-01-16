Immersion Cooling Market projected to reach USD 1.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - professed by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Immersion Cooling Market ” , by Technology (Single-Phase Immersion Cooling, Two-Phase Immersion Cooling, Open bath immersion cooling, Others), Cooling fluid types (Hydrocarbons, Mineral, Synthetic, Biological Oils, Fluorocarbons, Others), Application (High-performance computing, Cryptocurrency mining, Artificial Intelligence, Edge Computing, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Immersion Cooling Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 0.23 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 1.3 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 24.3% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Technology, Cooling fluid types, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Asperitas LiquidStack Holding B.V. Sample of Companies Covered Green Revolution Cooling, Inc. Syensqo Submer

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Immersion Cooling Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The immersion cooling market occupies an essential role in the manufacturing industry, offering computer cooling, and battery cooling in electronic and electrical components. This market segment encompasses a diverse range of products, single-phase immersion cooling, two-phase immersion cooling, and open bath immersion cooling that provide cooling with different methods of cooling. The demand for the immersion cooling market has increased due to factors such as the high use of electronic devices, high-performance computing, cryptocurrency mining, and others. The thermal management demands of today's servers, CPUs, and GPUs are unable to be met by standard air cooling technologies because of the increased heat created in data centers and high-performance computing applications. When it comes to high-performance computing and cloud computing heat distribution and cooling, immersion cooling is the ideal technique. By immersing the hardware in a heat-conducting dielectric liquid, immersion cooling recycles heat extracted into a colder liquid. Immersion cooling is a great way to remove large amounts of heat and control temperature in computer servers because it involves the efficient use of heat exchangers.

The immersion cooling market benefits the industry by tapping into developing consumer needs, creating opportunities for manufacturers, retailers, and suppliers to adapt and thrive. Immersion cooling devices have grown increasingly preferred among manufacturers across several industries, including automotive and industrial lubricants, because of advancements like electric vehicle technologies and high-performance computing with artificial intelligence.

Major Vendors in the Global Immersion Cooling Market:

Asperitas

LiquidStack Holding B.V.

Green Revolution Cooling, Inc.

Syensqo

Submer

Vertiv Group Corp.

STULZ UK LTD

Schneider Electric

Asetek, Inc.

STULZ GMBH

Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Increasing Demand For Energy-Efficient Solutions

One of the primary drivers for the global Immersion Cooling Market is the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions. Increasing awareness of the environmental and sustainability impact drives the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions. Data centers are known for using a lot of electricity, a lot of which is used for cooling. Compared to conventional air cooling, immersion cooling can significantly lower energy consumption, making it a choice for data center individuals and companies that care about the environment. When it comes to power density and computation efficiency, immersion cooling is an effective choice. Additionally, compared to air cooling, immersion cooling requires less capital investment when constructing a data center while maintaining a constant power density. Immersion cooling systems are considered a viable technology for achieving the power density and energy efficiency of the high-performance computing market in crypto-mining processes. Still, the rapid development of computing from data center computers and servers requires this technology to improve its efficiency.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increases Heat Efficiency And Density Of Electronic Device

Increasing Demand For Energy-Efficient Solutions

Heat Recovery and Environmental Sustainability

Opportunities:

Innovation in Fluid Technology and Environmental Sustainability

Increasing implementation in diverse industries

Growing focus on environmental and sustainability impact

Demand for environment-friendly technology

Environment-friendly technology plays an essential role in the growth of the immersion cooling market. The liquid immersion technology produces less noise and is considered environmentally friendly. The market for immersion cooling can benefit from the increasing need for environmentally friendly technology by establishing itself as the sustainable leader in data processing. Showing out the amount of less energy and water it uses, and the much less air pollution it produces when compared to conventional air cooling techniques is important to governments and companies that care about the environment. Show immersion cooling is flexibility in applications such as AI, data centers, and high-performance computing, and highlight how it can help to green the entire computer system. Immersion cooling can become the preferred choice for a future driven by sustainability and performance by leading the way in research into bio-based fluids and promoting their scalability and affordability.

North America dominates the market for Ready-to-Eat Food.

North America stands out as the dominating region in the global Immersion Cooling Market, with the United States leading in consumption and market share. The region's dominance can be attributed to the high prevalence because of advancements like electric vehicle technologies and high-performance computing with artificial intelligence. In high-performance computing servers, north America is investing which operating this market at high speed. In North America, there is an increased demand for technology from high-performance computing, cryptocurrency, and others. The demand is increasing due to the increase in adoption and investment in the immersion cooling market. The increasing of high data centers in this region is driving industrial growth.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a key player with substantial growth potential in the Immersion Cooling Market. The convenience factor aligns with developing cloud-computing solutions and there is increasing focus on I.T. scalability. The increasing trend of online shopping, use of social networking, and remote working, increase the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region. Rising technological advancement and the development of I.T. have increased the use of the immersion cooling market in this region.

The High-Performance Computing Segments Is Anticipated To Hold The Largest Market Share During The Forecast Period

In the global Immersion Cooling Market, the application segment comprises various categories such as High-performance computing, Cryptocurrency mining, Artificial Intelligence, Edge Computing, and Others. This high-performance computing segment's dominance can be attributed to its essential role in providing high efficiency to electronic devices. Technological developments allow immersion cooling to become more affordable and accessible to an increased number of sectors, which is driving the market's growth. For instance, the range of applications for immersion cooling is growing due to the development of new cooling fluids and materials such as mineral oil and synthetic fluids. Immersion cooling is becoming increasingly popular due to the growing need for high-performance computing in sectors like data centres, gaming, and cryptocurrency mining. Immersion cooling, an environmentally friendly replacement, is becoming more popular as people become more aware of how traditional cooling methods affect the environment. The market is expanding because technological developments are also making immersion cooling more economical and available to a larger variety of industries.

