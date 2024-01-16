Global Digital Holography Market Size To Exceed USD 14.12 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 17.1%

New York, United States , Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Digital Holography Market Size is To Grow from USD 2.9 Billion in 2022 to USD 14.12 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.1% during the projected period.

The collection and processing of holograms using a digital sensor array is known as digital holography. Demand for digital holography for anti-counterfeiting measures in industries such as currency, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods is growing. Holography provides enhanced security features that help protect products, ensure authenticity, and combat counterfeiting, leading to its widespread use. This technology can produce real-world visuals, which has transformed industries such as entertainment, gaming, and healthcare. Digital holography can be used to generate multidimensional surface or optical thickness images as well as measure optical phase data. Several recording and processing schemes for assessing optical wave characteristics such as amplitude, phase, and division state have been developed, making digital holography a very powerful measurement method. As technology advances, significant developments and innovations will make life more exciting and convenient, increasing demand for digital holographic displays in a variety of applications such as advertising, medicine, and defence. This industry is working to improve colour accuracy, brightness, and resolution in order to provide more lifelike 3D visuals. In addition, holographic display technology could be integrated into mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, allowing users to interact with holographic content on a more personal level.

COVID 19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the digital holography market, posing both challenges and opportunities for companies in the industry. Due to trade restrictions and factory shutdowns, supply chain disruptions caused delays in production, distribution, and shortages of digital holography devices and components. To overcome these challenges and explore alternative sourcing options, businesses had to adapt their supply chain strategies. However, as demand shifted towards remote collaboration and virtual experiences, the pandemic created new opportunities. Holographic displays and telepresence technologies have gained popularity, allowing for immersive and interactive virtual communication. Furthermore, the healthcare sector has seen an increase in the use of digital holography for remote medical consultations and medical data visualisation.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Digital Holography Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware and Software), By Dimension (Two-dimensional, Three-dimensional), By End User (Medical, Commercial, Aerospace & Défense, Automotive, Consumer, Others Verticals), By Application (Holographic Microscopy, Holographic Imaging, Holographic Telepresence, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

The software segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period

Based on the component, the global digital holography market is segmented into hardware and software. Among these, the software segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period. Advances in software are propelling advancements in holographic display technology, allowing for better visualisation and user experience. Furthermore, software solutions, such as holographic data processing software, are critical for processing and analysing holographic data and are used in a variety of fields, including healthcare and research.

The two-dimensional segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of dimension, the global digital holography market is segmented into two-dimensional and three-dimensional. Among these, the two-dimensional segment is witnessing significant growth over the forecast period. In the 2D segment, the capture and display of two-dimensional holographic images provides a realistic and immersive visual experience. The 2D digital holography technique is widely used in medical imaging, allowing doctors to closely examine and analyse complex anatomical structures.

The commercial segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global Digital Holography market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the global digital holography market is classified into medical, commercial, aerospace & defence, automotive, consumer, others. Among these, the commercial segment is expected to hold the largest share of the tea extract market during the forecast period. Digital holographic technology produces spectacular visual effects in commercial applications such as digital signage, product launches, shows, live events, and interactive kiosks, presentations, exhibitions, and conferences.

The holographic microscopy segment accounted for the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global digital holography market is segmented into holographic microscopy, holographic imaging, holographic telepresence, others. Among these, holographic microscopy segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period. Holographic microscopy visualises and quantifies transparent objects. This advanced microscopy technique enables precise measurements of size, shape, and property of the surface, making it useful in areas such as nanotechnology, material science, and biological research.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. In North America, RealView Imaging and AEON Reality, Inc. are two prominent market players. Increased investments in R&D activities related to holographic displays, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) technologies are propelling the North American digital holography industry forward. These investments will improve holographic display quality, resolution, and user experience, potentially leading to increased adoption in industries such as advertising, entertainment, and gaming. The healthcare industry in North America is increasingly adopting digital holography for medical imaging, surgical planning, and telemedicine applications.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The increased demand across industries, such as investments in R&D and the presence of major technology hubs. Rapid urbanisation, population growth, and industrialization all contribute to the adoption of advanced visualisation technologies such as digital holography. Furthermore, the growing popularity and penetration of mobile devices in the Asia Pacific region fuels demand for mobile-based holographic applications.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global digital holography market are EON Reality, Geola Technologies, Holmarc Opto- Mechatronics, Ovizio Imaging Systems, Leia, Phase Holographic Imaging, Metro Laser, MDH Hologram, Holotronica , Light Logics Holography and Optics , Digitos Technologies , Realfiction , Intelligent Imaging Innovations , Lyncee Tec , Holoxica Limited , Real View Imaging , Holodeck Switzerland AG. And Other Key Vendors.

Recent Developments

On October 2023, VOXI by Vodafone has partnered with leading marketing activation experts Disturbed Media Group to create a unique and innovative 3D hologram marketing activation, set to be exhibited in King's Cross Station and Westfield London.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global digital holography market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Digital Holography Market, Component Analysis

Hardware

Software

Digital Holography Market, Dimension Analysis

Two-dimensional

Three-dimensional

Digital Holography Market, End-User Analysis

Medical

Commercial

Aerospace & Défense

Automotive

Consumer

Others

Digital Holography Market, Application Analysis

Holographic Microscopy

Holographic Imaging

Holographic Telepresence

Others

Digital Holography Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



