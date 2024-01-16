Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Appointment of Terri McClements to Board of Directors

TYSONS, Va., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) (“Park”) today announced the appointment of Terri D. McClements as a new independent director to its Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective immediately. With Ms. McClements’ appointment to the Board, the Board now has ten members, nine of whom are independent.



Ms. McClements is a seasoned business leader, having spent her career in accounting, operational and executive leadership roles. Ms. McClements, a licensed certified public accountant, retired in 2023 as a partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (“PwC”) where she spent over three decades in various roles. Most recently, Ms. McClements served as a Senior Consulting Partner from 2020 until her retirement where she led a portfolio of special projects involving business model transformation and oversaw PwC’s response to the Ukraine and COVID-19 crises. In her role, Ms. McClements also led PwC’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

“We are delighted to welcome Terri to our Board of Directors,” said Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr., Chairman and CEO of Park. “Terri brings deep expertise in finance, strategy and human capital matters. We believe her insights will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our strategic growth priorities.”

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park’s portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms located in prime city center and resort locations. Visit www.pkhotelsandresorts.com for more information.

For more information, contact:

Ian Weissman

Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy

571-302-5591

iweissman@pkhotelsandresorts.com

For additional information or to receive press releases via e-mail, please visit our website at

www.pkhotelsandresorts.com