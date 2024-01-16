Refurbished Laptops and Computers Market Predicted to Hit US$24.4 Billion in 2030, Riding on a Strong 10.7% CAGR | According to Persistence Market Research

New York, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refurbished computers and laptops refer to previously owned devices that have been restored to their original working condition. This restoration process typically involves cleaning, thorough testing, and the installation of a fresh operating system and software. Any damaged or malfunctioning parts are either repaired or replaced during the refurbishment of these computers and laptops. The global refurbished laptops and computers market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 10.7% and thereby increase from a value of US$12 Bn in 2023, to US$24.4 Bn by the end of 2030.Refurbished laptops and PCs are often priced more competitively than brand new ones, making them an attractive option for budget-conscious buyers. Additionally, some refurbished devices may come with a warranty or guarantee, offering customers a level of confidence and assurance in their purchase.

Refurbished laptops and computers encompass a category of electronic devices that are previously owned, returned, or used and have undergone a comprehensive restoration and testing process to ensure they meet the original manufacturer's specifications. This refurbishing process often involves the replacement or repair of components, thorough cleaning, and rigorous quality inspections. These devices offer a cost-effective alternative to brand-new products, making them an attractive choice for both businesses and budget-conscious consumers seeking reliable technology at a discounted price. The market for refurbished laptops and computers has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by a combination of economic factors, environmental awareness, and the increasing demand for affordable yet high-quality computing devices.

Several factors contribute to the global expansion of the refurbished laptops and computers market. First and foremost is the financial advantage that refurbished devices offer. Their substantially lower prices compared to new counterparts have made them a popular choice among a diverse range of consumers, including individuals seeking cost-effective options, small businesses, and educational institutions. Moreover, there is a growing awareness of electronic waste and sustainability, which has further stimulated the market for refurbished devices. These products extend the lifespan of electronics, aligning with environmentally responsible practices.

Furthermore, technological advancements and stringent refurbishment standards ensure that refurbished laptops and computers deliver performance levels on par with brand-new devices, enhancing their widespread appeal. The market is also influenced by the increasing adoption of circular economy practices, where consumers place a higher value on product reuse to mitigate the environmental impacts associated with electronic consumption. Consequently, the market for refurbished laptops and computers is poised for continuous growth, driven by economic, environmental, and technological factors.

Seeking Deeper Insights into Competitor Analysis? Request a Sample of the Report Now! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33674

Refurbished Laptops and Computers Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$12.0 Billion Estimated Revenue 2030 US$24.4 Billion Growth Rate – CAGR 10.7% Forecast Period 2023-2030 No. of Pages 211 Pages



Key Market Segments Covered Product

Operating System

Sales Channel

Region



Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa











Key Companies Profiled Apple

Lenovo

HP

Samsung

Dell

Xiaomi

Asus

Acer

LG

Microsoft

Toshiba

Refurbished Laptops and Computers: Market Dynamics



Drivers :

The global market for refurbished laptops and computers is experiencing significant growth due to the rising awareness of environmentally conscious and sustainable consumer behavior. With growing concerns about the environment, both businesses and consumers are actively seeking ways to mitigate the negative impact of electronic waste. Refurbished electronics have emerged as a sustainable solution to address the growing e-waste crisis.

In response to heightened environmental awareness, consumers have reconsidered their purchasing choices, shifting towards more sustainable alternatives. The electronics industry, known for its rapid product turnover, has faced criticism for its substantial contribution to environmental degradation. The increasing demand for eco-friendly options has made refurbished laptops and computers an appealing choice.

Consumers are actively participating in the circular economy, extending the lifespan of electronic devices and reducing the need for new production by opting for refurbished products. This environmentally conscious approach aligns with the global trend of responsible consumption, where individuals and organizations seek products that minimize their carbon footprint

Restraints:

The Vulnerability of the Industry to Supply Chain Disruptions

Despite the positive trajectory of the global market for refurbished laptops and computers, the industry faces susceptibility to supply chain disruptions, which poses a significant challenge. The refurbishment process, with its intricate requirements encompassing component sourcing, thorough testing, and quality assurance, exposes the market to potential disruptions in the supply chain. A critical hurdle stems from the reliance on a consistent and diverse supply of pre-owned electronic devices.

Quality Perception as a Key Determinant

Another significant obstacle impacting the global market for refurbished laptops and computers is the perception of product quality. Despite advancements in refurbishment procedures aimed at ensuring that devices meet or exceed their original specifications, certain consumers harbor concerns regarding the reliability and effectiveness of refurbished electronics. The stigma associated with used or previously owned products significantly influences consumer perceptions. Overcoming these preconceived notions and instilling confidence in the refurbished electronics market represents a key challenge.

In a nutshell, the Persistence Market Research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the report at - https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/refurbished-laptops-computers-market.asp

Opportunities:

The Ongoing Digital Revolution Impacting Diverse Sectors

The continuous digital revolution permeating various sectors and societies serves as a beneficial catalyst for the global refurbished laptops and computers market. This market stands to benefit greatly from the growing demand for cost-effective, high-performance computing devices driven by the widespread adoption of technology among businesses and individuals alike.

The rapid pace of digital transformation has led to a constant influx of newer technologies, accelerating the obsolescence of once cutting-edge devices. This phenomenon results in a substantial inventory of pre-owned electronic devices that are suitable for refurbishment and subsequent resale.

Organizations undergoing digital transformations often seek responsible disposal of their outdated hardware, providing a significant source of raw materials for the refurbished electronics sector. The symbiotic relationship between digital transformation and the refurbished electronics market positions the latter as a significant contributor to the adoption of sustainable technologies.

The refurbishment and redistribution of devices by organizations upgrading their systems to align with digital trends represent a favorable opportunity for the refurbished electronics market. This practice aligns with the principles of responsible consumption and the circular economy.

Segmentation:

Which Product Category Will Lead the Way?

Refurbished Laptops Claim the Largest Revenue Share

Among the refurbished electronics industry, refurbished laptops are expected to capture the highest market share. The increasing demand for portable and versatile computing solutions, coupled with the rapid turnover of laptop models driven by technological advancements, positions refurbished laptops as a favored choice among consumers. The refurbished laptops segment is projected to exert significant market dominance, driven by the appeal of cost-effective, high-performance devices suitable for both personal and professional use.

While refurbished laptops are predicted to dominate in terms of market share, the refurbished desktop computers segment is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth. This expansion is fueled by the distinct needs of specific user groups, such as graphic designers, gamers, and professionals in specialized fields, who seek high-performance computing capabilities and extensive customization options. The refurbished desktop computer segment is expected to grow swiftly across all refurbished electronics segments, catering to the demand for budget-friendly, high-quality alternatives as technological advancements continue to influence desktop computing.

Which Operating System Takes the Lead?

Windows-Based Operating Systems Set to Dominate

In the refurbished laptops and computers industry, Windows OS is poised to hold the largest market share in the operating system (OS) segment. Historically, the desktop and laptop operating system market has been dominated by Windows, thanks to its widespread usage in both personal and business contexts. The enduring popularity of Windows is attributed to its extensive software support, user familiarity, and compatibility, making it the preferred operating system for refurbished devices.

While Windows OS is expected to maintain its lead, the Linux OS segment is projected to witness the fastest growth. Linux appeals to enterprises and individual users alike due to its growing reputation for security, performance, open-source nature, and adaptability. As the demand for secure and customizable computing environments rises, the Linux operating system segment within the refurbished electronics market is likely to expand at an accelerated pace.

Which Sales Channel Takes Center Stage?

Online Stores Secure the Majority Share

Within the refurbished laptops and computers market, the online/eCommerce channel is expected to command the largest market share. Online platforms have gained significant traction among consumers seeking refurbished electronic devices, owing to their extensive product offerings, convenience, and accessibility. The dominance of the eCommerce sector in the refurbished electronics industry can be attributed to the ease of price comparison, review access, and online purchasing.

While the online/e-commerce channel is projected to retain its leading position, the offline/brick-and-mortar stores segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth. Despite the growing prevalence of e-commerce, certain consumers still prefer the immediate access and face-to-face interaction provided by physical stores. This preference can be harnessed by the offline sector through the provision of hands-on experiences, expert guidance, and a physical retail environment.

Refurbished Laptops and Computers Market Research Segmentation

By Product:

Refurbished Laptops

Refurbished Desktop Computers

By Operating System:

Windows OS

MAC OS

Linux OS



By Sales Channel:

Online/eCommerce

Offline/Brick & Mortar Stores

By Region:

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research

Teerth Technospace, Unit B-704

Survey Number - 103, Baner

Mumbai Bangalore Highway

Pune 411045, India

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com