Asensus Surgical Announces Nagoya University Hospital in Japan to Initiate Senhance Surgery Program

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient, announced today that Nagoya University Hospital in Japan has entered into an agreement to lease and utilize a Senhance® Surgical System in their Pediatric Surgery Department, at the end of December 2023. This is the first pediatric installation in Japan and the fourth globally for 2023. This Senhance System was previously announced in our January 8, 2024, Corporate Update news release.



"The Senhance System is specifically equipped to meet the demands of pediatric surgery, and we are excited to work with Nagoya University Hospital," noted Anthony Fernando, President and CEO of Asensus Surgical. "With its specialized instrumentation and advanced clinical intelligence, the system offers a unique advantage for pediatric patients, reducing invasiveness and increasing precision in a way that sets it apart. Our experience in Europe and the United States has shown success in various pediatric procedures, and we're eager to extend these benefits in Japan."

Nagoya University Hospital, Japan, initiated a Senhance® Surgical System dedicated to pediatric procedures

"The Senhance System provides a valuable solution for pediatric surgery," stated Dr. Hiroo Uchida of the Department of Pediatric Surgery at Nagoya University Hospital. "Designed with smaller patients in mind, the reusable 3mm instruments offer a distinct advantage. Having our experience in laparoscopic surgery, we find the system very adaptable, such as instinctive camera control and haptic feedback with crucial safety features. In addition, we believe the system offers economic value. This represents a significant step forward aligning with our goal of providing the best care for our young patients."



About Nagoya University Hospital

Established in 1871, Nagoya University Hospital is one of Japan’s leading medical institutions, with 35 departments and 32 central medical facilities, and accepts about 500,000 outpatients annually. In 2019, it became the first national university hospital to obtain certification from the Joint Commission International (JCI), and it was renewed in March 2022, when it was re-examined. The hospital's management ethos centers on leveraging leading-edge technologies to provide the best possible healthcare services.

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery™ by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. Based upon the foundations of Digital Laparoscopy and the Senhance Surgical System, the Company is developing the LUNA™ Surgical System, a next generation robotic and instrument system as a foundation of its Digital Surgery solution. These systems will be powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit™ to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, Augmented Intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare. The Senhance Surgical System is now available for sale in the US, EU, Japan, Russia, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, visit: www.senhance.com/indications. To learn more about Performance-Guided Surgery, and digital laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System visit www.asensus.com.

