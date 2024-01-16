Colombia Cannabis and CBD Regulatory Framework Report 2024

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colombia: CBD and Cannabis Regulation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hemp and cannabis legal framework in Colombia has rapidly evolved over the last couple of years. The government's stance on cannabis and hemp products is very positive and the country is in the spotlight of the worldwide cannabis sector.

No big changes are expected to take place in the hemp and CBD arena, since these products are already comprehensively regulated. On the recreational cannabis side, the current government aims to legalise cannabis, as does most of Parliament, which makes the chances of bill 001/2023C - amending the constitution in order to legalise cannabis - being passed very high.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the current regulatory framework in place in Colombia for cannabis, hemp and other cannabinoids including CBD.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Outlook

Hemp and CBD

Medical cannabis

Recreational cannabis

Relevant bodies

Relevant laws

