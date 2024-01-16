Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. Reflects on a Year of Remarkable Momentum

BLUE BELL, Pa., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (“REGO”), the leading white-label family digital wallet platform provider for financial institutions, today celebrates a year of significant growth, impactful partnerships, and groundbreaking innovation.

In 2023, REGO witnessed tremendous progress in validating REGO’s solution as the top choice for youth banking solution for banks and credit unions of all sizes, from $300M to over $300B in assets. Growing deposits and retaining customers continue to be their top priorities as they face challenges from fintechs and neobanks. “REGO is the only solution on the market that allows financial institutions to launch a youth banking product that exclusively promotes their brand, integrates with existing systems, utilizes their BIN, and keeps the deposits on their balance sheets,” said Peter S. Pelullo, CEO at REGO. “Most importantly, banks can assure their families are kept safe as REGO’s platform is the only certified COPPA compliant offering that exceeds state and federal child data privacy regulations.”

Other pivotal milestones for REGO this year include:

“Reflecting on the past year, we're proud of the milestones achieved and the strategic alliances forged in our mission to empower families in their financial journeys,” said Pelullo. “We look forward to the new year, where we will continue the expansion of our platform to financial institutions of all sizes and integrate with more strategic partners.”

About REGO

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (“REGO”) is a family digital wallet platform that empowers financial institutions to let their customer's children spend, save, donate and invest in a safe, parent-controlled environment. Founded in 2008, REGO is the only family digital wallet platform to be certified COPPA (Children's Online Privacy Protection Act) and third-party GDPR (General Data Privacy Regulation) compliant. REGO has also been awarded multiple patents related to the safety of parent and child data, including age verification of users. Built from the ground-up to protect the privacy of children's data, REGO offers financial literacy tools for parents to teach their kids to be smarter shoppers, savers, givers and investors. Financial institutions of all sizes can offer a family digital wallet product through REGO as a white-labeled stand-alone application or fully integrated into their existing app.

