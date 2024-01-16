Gas Separation Membranes Market Set to Exceed $1.7 Billion by 2033 with a Solid 5.9% CAGR, According to Persistence Market Research

New York, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for gas separation membranes is expected to reach $1 billion by 2023 and is predicted to surpass $1.7 billion by 2033. The market is set to grow steadily at a rate of 5.9% from 2023 to 2033.



Various industries are under pressure to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and carbon footprint. Gas separation membranes offer a more sustainable and cost-effective solution for capturing gases compared to traditional methods. This is expected to drive the demand for gas separation membranes.

Gas separation membranes find applications in industries like oil & gas, chemicals, and healthcare, contributing to increased demand. They are energy-efficient, helping to reduce energy costs associated with gas separation processes, ultimately lowering overall operation costs for companies.

The need for efficient separation techniques has risen with rapid industrialization and globalization. Gas separation membranes can meet the growing demand for gases like nitrogen, oxygen, and carbon dioxide, contributing to market growth.

Recent advancements in membrane technology have led to the development of high-performance gas separation membranes. These advanced membranes offer improved efficiency, selectivity, and durability, making them more attractive for industrial use.

In various industrial processes, the purification of gases is essential for maintaining product quality and safety. Gas separation membranes provide an efficient and cost-effective solution for gas purification, leading to increased demand in industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors.

Elevate your business strategy with comprehensive market data. Request a sample report now: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33454

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2022 US$ 1 Billion Estimated Revenue 2032 US$ 1.7 Billion Growth Rate – CAGR 5.9% Forecast Period 2022-2032 No. of Pages 250 Pages Market Segmentation By Material Type, Application, End Use, Regions Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, The Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Evonik Industries AG

FUJIFILM Corporation

DIC Corporation

Air Liquide SA

Atlas Copco Group AB

Gas Separation Membrane Market Dynamics

Drivers

Governments and regulatory bodies create environmental rules to protect nature, people, and public safety. These rules set standards for industries to reduce their impact on the environment. Industries must cut down on releasing greenhouse gases (GHGs) and other pollutants like sulfur dioxide (SO2) and nitrogen oxides (NOx). Gas separation membranes help in carbon capture and storage (CCS) by selectively separating and capturing CO2 emissions before release. This helps industries meet emission reduction goals and follow environmental rules. These membranes allow industries to meet strict environmental rules while keeping or improving their efficiency. The membranes' selectivity and efficiency separate specific gases and pollutants, reducing waste and energy use.

Restraints

In high-temperature situations, polymer membranes can become more flexible and less selective due to a phenomenon called plasticization. Thermal energy disrupts the molecular structure of the polymer, making it easier for gas molecules to pass through the membrane. This decreases the membrane's selectivity for specific gases, affecting its separation performance. This is crucial when designing polymer-based gas separation membranes for high-temperature settings, like in natural gas processing or industries, as it can impact the membrane's long-term stability and efficiency. To deal with plasticization, researchers explore advanced polymers with higher glass transition temperatures or use hybrid membranes with inorganic parts to maintain membrane integrity and selectivity under extreme temperatures.

Opportunity

The increasing need for clean energy is due to concerns about climate change, environmental damage, and air quality. Worldwide, societies are turning to renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and hydroelectric power, along with advancements in nuclear and energy storage technologies. This shift shows a commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving energy security, and supporting sustainable practices for economic growth. Governments, industries, and individuals see the potential of clean energy not only to combat climate change but also to create jobs, improve public health, and diversify energy sources for a more sustainable and resilient future.

Challenges



Scaling up and commercializing new gas separation membranes pose significant challenges. While researchers create innovative membrane materials and designs with promising results on a small scale, moving these ideas to large-scale industrial use is complicated. Challenges include ensuring membrane durability and stability under real-world conditions, maintaining cost-effectiveness at scale, and dealing with fouling and maintenance problems. Also, the differences in gases and conditions across industries add complexity. Commercializing requires significant investment, collaboration between researchers and industry, and thorough testing to meet strict performance and regulatory standards.

In a nutshell, the Persistence Market Research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the report at - https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/gas-separation-membranes-market.asp

Competitive Scenario

Well-known companies in the global market for gas separation membranes are actively investing in research and development efforts to introduce new and enhanced products. Their goal is to launch innovative membranes that offer higher selectivity, lower energy consumption, and improved durability.

These companies are also focused on developing membranes capable of operating at elevated temperatures and pressures. Such features can eventually enhance the efficiency of these membranes and broaden their applicability across a wider range of industrial processes.

Additionally, some firms are establishing strategic partnerships and collaborations with local companies and research institutions. This collaborative approach allows them to share knowledge, expertise, and resources, enabling the rapid development of innovative technologies and the expansion of their product portfolios.

As an example,

In March 2023, Evonik established an advanced hollow-fiber spinning facility in Schörfling am Attersee, Austria, for manufacturing gas separation membranes. This facility is designed to meet the growing demand for SEPURAN membranes in various applications, including biogas, nitrogen, hydrogen, and natural gas.

In December 2022, the British Board of Agrément (BBA) introduced its latest Gas Membrane Approved Installer Scheme. This pioneering installer scheme brings together manufacturers/suppliers of BBA-certified items and specialized installers. It features a license and audit system that provides consumers with insurance-backed guarantees.

Market Segmentation

What Material is Best for Making Gas Separation Membranes?

When it comes to the type of material used, the polyimide & polyaramide category is expected to be the top choice for the global gas separation membranes industry until 2033. It is predicted to show a growth rate of 6.2% during this period, slightly lower than the 6.5% growth observed from 2018 to 2022.

Polyimide & polyaramide materials have special qualities like high thermal stability, excellent resistance to chemicals, and the ability to selectively separate specific gas molecules. These characteristics make them excellent materials for creating high-performance gas separation membranes.

These materials are particularly useful in applications where gases with similar molecular sizes, such as carbon dioxide and methane, need separation. The increasing demand for gas separation membranes in industries like oil & gas, chemicals, and healthcare is expected to boost the demand for these high-performance polymers.

Use of Gas Separation Membranes?

In terms of application, the category of carbon dioxide removal is expected to grow at a rate of 6.1% from 2023 to 2033. It had a solid growth rate of about 6.4% in the past.

Gas separation membranes find extensive use in removing carbon dioxide. These membranes can efficiently separate carbon dioxide from other gases based on their size, shape, and chemical properties. This makes them a valuable technology for capturing carbon dioxide from industrial processes and power plants.

These membranes have tiny pores or channels made of materials that allow certain gases to pass through while blocking others.

The size and shape of these channels can be customized to selectively separate gases based on their molecular size and shape. Carbon dioxide, being relatively small and highly polar, is an ideal candidate for separation using gas separation membranes. These membranes offer several advantages over traditional carbon capture methods.

Some of these benefits include lower energy requirements, reduced capital costs, and the absence of the need for chemicals or solvents, which can be expensive and environmentally harmful. These factors are expected to drive the demand for carbon dioxide removal.

Gas Separation Membranes Market Outlook by Category:

By Material Type:

Polyimide & Polyaramide

Polysulfone

Cellulose Acetate

Others

By Application:

Carbon Dioxide Removal

Nitrogen Generation & Oxygen Enrichment

Hydrogen Recovery

Vapor/Vapor Separation

Others



By End Use:

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Electric Power

Food & Beverage

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Recent Developments:

July 2021: Air Liquide finished building Canada's biggest helium purification facility, offering crucial support to North America Helium's operations in southwest Saskatchewan, Canada. This facility is now the largest helium production plant in the country.

October 2021: Air Products introduced a new brand identity for its membrane business divisions, uniting them globally as "Air Products Membrane Solutions." This approach brings together previous units like Air Products PRISM Membranes, Air Products Norway, and Permea China Ltd. under one name. The goal is to improve the customer experience and encourage collaboration and innovation.

November 2021: Honeywell partnered with SK Innovation and Energy, a Korean energy-refining company, to explore retrofitting SK's hydrogen plant with carbon capture capabilities. The aim is to investigate capturing and storing 400,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) from their existing hydrogen production facilities. Honeywell UOP provides various technologies, including solvents, membranes, cryogenics, and pressure-swing adsorption (PSA) systems, tailored to meet project-specific needs.

November 2020: Generon successfully created and supplied a purification system for Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) to FluoroMed. This system uses multiple stages of Generon membranes to purify SF6 gas, achieving an impressive purity level of 99.9%.

January 2020: The National Energy Technology Laboratory selected MTR's PolarCap membrane process technology for a significant trial to demonstrate large-scale post-combustion CO2 capture.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the factors contributing to the growth trends in the market? What is the current market size, and how do experts expect it to change in the coming years? What are the key elements that are currently influencing the market? How is the Gas Separation Membranes market categorized, considering factors such as types, fuels, applications, or other relevant criteria? Who are the main participants in the Gas Separation Membranes market? What strategies are these players employing to establish a competitive advantage? What factors are propelling the expansion of the Gas Separation Membranes market? Which regions are projected to experience significant growth, and what are the underlying reasons for it? What recent technological advancements are making an impact on the Gas Separation Membranes industry?



About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Persistence Market Research

Teerth Technospace, Unit B-704

Survey Number - 103, Baner

Mumbai Bangalore Highway

Pune 411045 India

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com