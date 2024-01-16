The Habit Burger Grill Responds to Consumer Demand with the Return of the Patty Melt

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Habit Burger Grill, a culinary trailblazer famed for its chargrilled burgers, signature sandwiches, shakes, and fresh salads, is thrilled to respond to overwhelming consumer demand with the triumphant return of the Patty Melt. Set to make its annual limited-time appearance, this beloved sandwich will once again grace the menus of participating locations starting January 17.



The Patty Melt, a delicious combination of cascading caramelized onions, melty cheeses, tangy Thousand Island dressing, and two succulent chargrilled beef patties, all layered between crispy toasted rye bread, has cultivated a cult-like following among loyal patrons and The Habit Burger Grill enthusiasts. Known as the most requested item across The Habit Burger Grill’s social media platforms, its combination of fresh, classic flavors has sparked a culinary craze, prompting yet another comeback of this fan favorite.

In a thrilling twist, the countdown to the Patty Melt's revival unfolded in spectacular fashion on January 13 at ALTer EGO in Anaheim, CA – a pinnacle gathering of Alternative Rock bands. The jumbotron revealed the countdown to the anticipation of 15,000 concertgoers, with popular iHeart Media radio personalities Booker & Stryker electrifying the crowd with the announcement. It was a moment that not only celebrated the reunion of music but also marked the iconic return of the Patty Melt.

The palpable enthusiasm of the crowd resonated with Patty Melt lovers who couldn't contain their excitement as cheers echoed throughout the stadium.

"Booker and I were starstruck when we heard we were going to announce the countdown to the Patty Melt. As a devoted Habit Burger lover, I've practically sprinted to snag the Patty Melt each time it makes a comeback," exclaimed SoCal radio personality Ted Stryker from iHeart Media. "I’m telling you, I’m the Patty Melt's top fan. Where's my Patty Melt Fanclub tee? I’m a size L."



Jason Triail, Director of Culinary Innovation at The Habit Burger Grill, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "Announcing the return of our flagship item amidst the exhilarating energy of one of California's most dynamic concerts is a thrill beyond compare. Much like the bands gracing the ALTer EGO stage, our Patty Melt is the undisputed rockstar product with a dedicated fanbase. This announcement, set against the backdrop of musical greatness, adds another layer of energy to our iconic sandwich's return."

The rich, savory blend of chargrilled beef, melted cheese, and caramelized onions creates a flavor profile that's both comforting and indulgent. As the winter season calls for heartwarming, satisfying meals, the Patty Melt emerges as the perfect culinary companion, delivering an experience that resonates with the cozy cravings this time of year brings.

Join The Habit Burger Grill on a culinary journey of elevated comfort as they bring back the Patty Melt from January 17 until supplies last. Get ready to savor the magic!

The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in Santa Barbara, California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh handcrafted salads and an appealing selection of sides and shakes. The Habit Burger Grill was featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023;” its Tempura Green Beans was named as the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal’s “Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023; and it was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 370 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as international restaurants in China and Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

